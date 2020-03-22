Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus -WHO's Ryan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 16:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 16:12 IST
Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus -WHO's Ryan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Countries can't simply lock down their societies to defeat coronavirus, the World Health Organization's top emergency expert said on Sunday, adding that public health measures are needed to avoid a resurgence of the virus later on.

"What we really need to focus on is finding those who are sick, those who have the virus, and isolate them, find their contacts and isolate them," Mike Ryan said in an interview on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show. "The danger right now with the lockdowns ... if we don't put in place the strong public health measures now when those movement restrictions and lockdowns are lifted, the danger is the disease will jump back up."

Much of Europe and the United States have followed China and other Asian countries and introduced drastic restrictions to fight the new coronavirus, with most workers told to work from home and schools, bars, pubs, and restaurants being closed. Ryan said that the examples of China, Singapore, and South Korea, which coupled restrictions with rigorous measures to test every possible suspect, provided a model for Europe, which the WHO has said has replaced Asia as the epicenter of the pandemic.

"Once we've suppressed the transmission, we have to go after the virus. We have to take the fight to the virus," Ryan said. Italy is now the worst-hit country in the world by the virus, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that Britain's health system could be overwhelmed unless people avoid social interactions. British housing minister Robert Jenrick said that the production of tests would double next week and ramp up thereafter.

Ryan also said that several vaccines were in development, but only one had begun trials in the United States. Asked how long it would take before there was a vaccine available in Britain, he said that people needed to be realistic. "We have to make sure that it's absolutely safe... we are talking at least a year," he said.

"The vaccines will come, but we need to get out and do what we need to do now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Hry govt orders lockdown in 7 districts, including Gurgaon, till Mar 31

Eds Adding details Chandigarh, Mar 22 PTI&#160;The Haryana government has ordered a lockdown in seven districts, including Gurgaon and Faridabad, from Sunday night till March 31 as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus...

First Gaza coronavirus cases confirmed, new curbs in West Bank

The densely populated Gaza Strip reported its first coronavirus cases, and stay-at-home orders were announced in the occupied West Bank on Sunday as Palestinian health officials tried to limit contagion. Two Palestinian men, one aged 79 and...

Coronavirus: 10 samples sent for testing in Amravati

Samples of four people sent for novel coronavirus testing from Amravati in Maharashtra on Saturday returned negative, while ten new samples were sent on Sunday, health officials said. So far 47 sample sent from the district have tested nega...

Afghanistan reports first confirmed death from coronavirus -health ministry

Afghanistans health ministry reported the countrys first confirmed death from the coronavirus on Sunday.A 40-year old man died in the northern Balkh province, Ministry of Public Health spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said.Afghanistan has 34 conf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020