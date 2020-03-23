Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to delay new studies; South Africa's confirmed coronavirus cases jump by 128 to 402 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Eli Lilly to delay new studies due to coronavirus outbreak

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co said on Monday it would delay starting new studies and pause enrollment in ongoing studies, as it looks to free up healthcare facilities and doctors to attend to the growing number of COVID-19 patients. The decision makes Lilly the biggest drugmaker to delay clinical trials as a precautionary measure in the face of the pandemic that has killed over 14,600 people worldwide.

U.S. coronavirus lockdown to last 10-12 weeks, top Trump official says

The lockdown affecting large segments of the American public to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus is likely to last 10 to 12 weeks, or until early June, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday. Americans are adapting to the biggest change in daily life since World War Two with schools closed, sports canceled and economic upheaval as job losses mount with the shuttering of businesses across many industries.

In the shadow of Ebola and Covid-19, measles rips through Congo

Thomas the Tank Engine beams from the front of Dobo Mambanza's ripped pullover. Unlike the cartoon train's face, Dobo's is blistered and scrunched as she struggles for breath, her eyes shuttered and weeping. The three-year-old is going blind. Cradled by her mother, Dobo lies in the ward of a health center in a remote town in northern Democratic Republic of Congo where mosquito nets on sticks droop over rusting metal beds, and doctors work frantically to contain a deadly virus.

Swiss coronavirus cases rise by 1,046 to 8,060 - health agency

Swiss health authorities reported 1,046 (not 956) more coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive in Switzerland and Liechtenstein to 8,060 as of midday on Monday. The number of deaths rose by six from Sunday to 66, the Federal Office of Public Health said.

Indians breathe easier as lockdowns to halt coronavirus clear smog

Indians breathed easier on Monday as lockdowns ordered to combat the spread of the coronavirus in India's megacities kept cars off the road and closed factories, improving air quality and letting people see blue skies instead of heavy gray smog. Last year, India accounted for around half of the world's 50 most polluted cities, according to Swiss firm IQAir, with emissions caused partly by industry, vehicle exhaust, and coal-fired plants.

UK calls in army and warns people to stay home or face lockdown

Britain sent in the army to deliver protective equipment to hospitals on Monday and told people to stay at home and heed warnings over social distancing or the government would bring in more extreme measures to stop the coronavirus spread. With some doctors saying they felt like "cannon fodder", the government said the military would help ship millions of items of personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks to healthcare workers who have complained of shortages.

South Africa's confirmed coronavirus cases jump by 128 to 402

South Africa's Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen to 402, a jump of 128 since Sunday's announcement that could worry public health experts concerned about the country's readiness to deal with the epidemic. President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a national state of disaster and imposed measures like travel bans to curb the spread of coronavirus. He is expected to address the nation later on Monday on new measures to mitigate the impact of the virus.

Health workers hard hit as Spain's coronavirus cases rise

There are nearly 4,000 health workers infected with the coronavirus in Spain, more than one in ten of total confirmed cases, officials said on Monday as the virus toll rose in Europe's second-worst affected country. Like in other countries hit hard by the virus, nurses, doctors, and other health workers have said they are not getting enough protective kits. Authorities and companies are scrambling to manufacture, buy and distribute more of them.

Brewer AB InBev deploys waste alcohol to make virus disinfectant

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, starting from Wednesday will ship some 50,000 liters of disinfectant made with the alcohol removed from its alcohol-free beers to European countries hit by the coronavirus. The company said alcohol available from the production of its Jupiler 0.0 brand in Belgium and Beck's Blue in Germany were delivering an initial run of disinfectant in partnership with German ethanol producer KWST GmbH and Belgian packaging company Jodima.

CVS to hire 50,000 employees for coronavirus assistance

Drugstore chain CVS Health Corp said on Monday it was hiring 50,000 employees across the United States to assist patients and customers with the coronavirus outbreak. The new hires would fill in roles ranging from store associates to home delivery drivers, the company said, adding it would provide bonuses ranging from $150 to $500 to employees who are required to be at CVS facilities to assist customers.

