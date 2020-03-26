Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus strands Peruvian singer in Finnish Arctic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rovaniemi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 16:30 IST
Coronavirus strands Peruvian singer in Finnish Arctic

When Peruvian musician Victor Alarcon set out on his dream trip to shoot a music video in the Finnish Arctic for his single called 'Aurora Boreal' (Northern Lights), he did not expect the coronavirus outbreak to leave him stranded there for a month. Alarcon got to make the video of him singing and playing his guitar under the Northern Lights, but he is now having to live on a credit card, hoping his rebooked flight home to Duesseldorf, Germany, next week will not get cancelled again.

The singer, whose artistic name is Vic Ja4, arrived in the capital of Finnish Lapland, Rovaniemi, on March 3, when there were no travel restrictions in place in Europe to contain the spread of the coronavirus. With the temperature dropping to -30 degrees Celsius (-22 Fahrenheit), he enjoyed perfect conditions for seeing the Northern Lights. And he also fulfilled his dream of dipping into a hole bored through the ice of a frozen river - a Finnish tradition for which he had practised by taking cold showers.

But then came an email from his airline urging him to contact them to reschedule his return flight, scheduled for March 17. "The only thing I could do was to postpone my flight by two weeks, until the beginning of April, hoping that flight does not get cancelled too," he told Reuters.

Alarcon is staying at an apartment whose owner gave him a significant discount for his extended stay but has nevertheless spent all his travel budget. Finland, which has a population of 5.5 million, had 880 confirmed COVID-19 cases and three deaths as of Wednesday, while Germany - population 83 million - was at 34,055 cases and 175 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

"In Germany... my university is closed, my job closed, the place where I do sports closed, the gym closed. Everything is paralysed," he said, adding he still wanted to go home even if he is less likely to catch the coronavirus in the Arctic than in Duesseldorf. Alarcon's return could be further complicated by the Finnish government's decision to place the region around Helsinki under lockdown.

Meanwhile, Alarcon has shot another music video, inspired by the pandemic, depicting himself self-isolating in an Arctic hut in the forest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-Player contracts should be extended due to coronavirus - FIFA internal document

Current contracts for players and coaches should be extended until the end of the delayed domestic soccer seasons, according to an internal FIFA document presented to its Coronavirus Working Group.The confidential document, seen by Reuters,...

NATO foreign ministers to meet by video conference

A meeting of NATO foreign ministers scheduled for next week will be held by video conference because of the coronavirus pandemic, the alliance said on Thursday. The meeting set for April 2 will be held by secure teleconference and will be c...

Sebi disposes of case against  IDFC Asset Management Company, BNP Paribas Asset Management

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday disposed of a matter against IDFC Asset Management Company and BNP Paribas Asset Management which alleged that the firms indulged in insider trading while dealing in Manappuram Finance Ltds MFL scrip. Sebi...

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-Player contracts should be extended due to coronavirus - FIFA internal document

Current contracts for players and coaches should be extended until the end of the delayed domestic soccer seasons, according to an internal FIFA document presented to its Coronavirus Working Group.The confidential document, seen by Reuters,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020