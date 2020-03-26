Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deforestation risks rise as coronavirus hinders SE Asia protection

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 16:31 IST
Deforestation risks rise as coronavirus hinders SE Asia protection

By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - S outheast Asia's rainforests face a heightened threat from illegal loggers and poachers as coronavirus restrictions hamper conservation efforts, green groups warned on Thursday.

In Malaysia and Indonesia - home to large swathes of protected forests - police and army personnel are largely being deployed in urban areas to enforce lockdowns or help build emergency health facilities to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, the capacity of plantations, environmentalists and state forestry agencies to both monitor forests and act if clearing happens is being hampered by constraints on movement imposed by authorities and organisations to stem the pandemic.

"The lockdown is impacting on forest protection efforts as field teams cannot get out to do their work," said Arie Rompas, a forest campaigner at Greenpeace Indonesia. "We are concerned that companies may take advantage of the lockdown and see it as an opportunity to expand and clear forest," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "No one should take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis for their own gain."

The world lost 12 million hectares (30 million acres) of tropical tree cover in 2018 - equal to 30 football pitches a minute - according to monitoring service Global Forest Watch. Malaysia was among the six countries with the biggest forest shrinkage that year. From 2001-2018, it lost about a quarter of its tree cover, equal to 7.7 million hectares.

Besides being a major source of timber and wood products, the Southeast Asian nation is the second-largest producer of palm oil - the world's most widely used edible oil - after Indonesia. In recent years, palm plantations in Malaysia and Indonesia, which has the world's third-largest tropical forests, have come under scrutiny over logging, land-clearing, fires and labour abuses.

Oyvind Eggen, director of the Oslo-based Rainforest Foundation Norway, said there were limits to how much forest might be destroyed in the short term. But if the coronavirus pandemic lasts for months, "we will certainly see weakened (forest) protection", he added.

"Not only will we see reduced capacity both at government and NGOs, I also expect that the governments' and politicians' attention will be directed elsewhere," he said. Indigenous people and forest-dependent communities, which often work with local green groups, will likely become more important for conservation efforts during the coronavirus health crisis, forest experts said.

FOREST PEOPLE AT RISK Malaysian and Indonesian palm oil plantations have largely continued to operate during the coronavirus outbreak, although some districts in Malaysia have closed plantations.

"Without a doubt, COVID-19 will disrupt business-as-usual practices for forestry and industrial agribusiness companies," said Gemma Tillack, forest policy director at U.S.-based environmental group Rainforest Action Network. "Time will tell if these companies and their clients ... will exploit this situation or use it to accelerate efforts to eliminate deforestation, peatland degradation and human rights violations from their global supply chains."

In recent years, plantation companies have increasingly turned to technology to help monitor forests and clean up their supply chains. Green groups said that if deforestation does occur during the coronavirus outbreak, satellite images and other tools would still detect illegal clearing and timber transportation so action could be taken at a later date.

Companies should, however, remain on high alert to try and keep their supply chains free of deforestation, they added. Governments could also provide financial help for protected areas where communities rely on tourism for income and will see a drop in revenue as visitors stay home, conservationists said.

Faith Doherty, forest team leader at the London-based Environmental Investigation Agency, warned that "unscrupulous people will always take advantage when they can". "An ongoing concern is the safety and protection of communities who are the most vulnerable to violence in the forest," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-Player contracts should be extended due to coronavirus - FIFA internal document

Current contracts for players and coaches should be extended until the end of the delayed domestic soccer seasons, according to an internal FIFA document presented to its Coronavirus Working Group.The confidential document, seen by Reuters,...

NATO foreign ministers to meet by video conference

A meeting of NATO foreign ministers scheduled for next week will be held by video conference because of the coronavirus pandemic, the alliance said on Thursday. The meeting set for April 2 will be held by secure teleconference and will be c...

Sebi disposes of case against  IDFC Asset Management Company, BNP Paribas Asset Management

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday disposed of a matter against IDFC Asset Management Company and BNP Paribas Asset Management which alleged that the firms indulged in insider trading while dealing in Manappuram Finance Ltds MFL scrip. Sebi...

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-Player contracts should be extended due to coronavirus - FIFA internal document

Current contracts for players and coaches should be extended until the end of the delayed domestic soccer seasons, according to an internal FIFA document presented to its Coronavirus Working Group.The confidential document, seen by Reuters,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020