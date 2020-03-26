Left Menu
Development News Edition

British firm says antibody test is being validated

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 18:04 IST
British firm says antibody test is being validated

Prototypes of a coronavirus antibody test which could be a game-changer in the fight against the pandemic are being assessed and are ready to be optimised, the developer of the technology said on Thursday. Antibody tests are designed to establish whether people have previously been infected, as opposed to antigen tests which show if someone actually has the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus.

Health technology firm Mologic said assessment and validation of its COVID-19 diagnostic test had begun this week at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and St Georges hospital, and that global partners would also examine the prototypes. "Completion of the first prototypes is a significant step in Mologic's development of a rapid diagnostic test for COVID-19 and we are proud of our team's achievement in reaching this point so quickly, while maintaining the most rigorous standards," said Paul Davis, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Mologic.

"Diagnostics are a critical weapon in the fight against this pandemic and, once ready, this test will enable affordable, more accurate and earlier diagnosis of infection, limiting the spread of the disease." Britain has bought 3.5 million antibody testing kits from different suppliers, and is currently making sure they work before distributing them.

A health official told lawmakers on Wednesday that such test kits would be available within days to be sent to households, perhaps via Amazon, saying that an unnamed prototype was being validated in Oxford this week. But the Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty later dampened expectations that the tests would be available on the internet next week, saying that the only thing worse than no test was a bad test.

Asked why Britain bought 3.5 million tests which might not work, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said: "If we are able to find an antibody test which works that could be a game-changer." "For that reason you will understand that government is doing everything that it can to seek to find a test which works," he added.

Mologic, which is based near Bedford, north of London, said that after assessment in Britain, the prototypes would be shipped to validation partners in China, the United States, Malaysia, Spain, Brazil and Senegal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Court dismisses bail plea of corporate lobbyist Talwar

A Delhi Court Thursday dismissed the interim bail application of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in a money laundering case related to receiving foreign funding illegally. In a hearing held through video conferencing, Special Judge Chandra...

CVS says membership, payment collection hit by coronavirus

U.S. drugstore operator CVS Health Corp said on Thursday its medical membership and payment collection have been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, although it cannot reasonably estimate the impact on its businesses, cash flows or operati...

UP HC extends all its interim orders and those of subordinated courts till April 26

In a blanket judicial order, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday extended all its interim orders and those passed by its subordinate courts till April 26 amid a near shutdown of the states judiciary after the nationwide lockdown. The high ...

Saudi King urges G20 to take responsibility for funding COVID-19 treatment research

Riyadh Saudi Arabia, Mar 26 SputnikANI G20 countries have a responsibility to fund scientific research that will lead to the development of pharmaceutical drugs and vaccines against COVID-19 and maintain their supply and delivery, Saudi Ara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020