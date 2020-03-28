Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says thousands of ventilators will be produced

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 02:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 02:01 IST
Trump says thousands of ventilators will be produced
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he expected thousands of urgently needed ventilators will be produced as part of the United States' response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The president, speaking at a signing ceremony for a coronavirus economic relief bill, did not specify if he was referring to devices that General Motors Co will be required to make under a Defense Production Act order he issued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy recovery'

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctor working with Amazon tribe tests positive for coronavirus

A doctor working with the largest tribe in the Amazon has tested positive for the coronavirus, Brazils Health Ministry said on Friday, ringing alarm bells that the epidemic could spread to vulnerable and remote indigenous communities with d...

KPMG chairman Bill Michael contracts coronavirus

British accounting firm KPMG chairman Bill Michael has tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalized, the Financial Times reported httpson.ft.com2QOyvdS on Friday.Michael was diagnosed on Friday after being admitted to the hospi...

'Stay home,' Irish PM tells nation in coronavirus battle

Irelands prime minister told citizens to stay home until April 12 to help slow the spread of coronavirus, only leaving to shop for groceries, for brief individual physical exercise or to make family visits that are absolutely essential. Alm...

Los Angeles coronavirus cases could match New York in days

Coronavirus cases in Los Angeles are spiking, putting the region on track to have as many cases as hard-hit New York in five days, Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Friday, speaking from a naval hospital ship in the Port of Los Angeles. The numbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020