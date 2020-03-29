Left Menu
Development News Edition

Medical schools in US mull early graduation to meet growing demand for medicos in COVID-19 fight

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 29-03-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 11:29 IST
Medical schools in US mull early graduation to meet growing demand for medicos in COVID-19 fight

Several medical schools across the US are considering early graduation for senior students to enable them to enter the healthcare system that is coming under strain and meet the growing demand for medical personnel as coronavirus cases in the country increase rapidly. New York University's Grossman School of Medicine announced last week that it is planning to allow senior students to graduate early in response to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's "directive to get more physicians into the health system more quickly".

A CNN report said at least 69 students at the NYU medical school want to graduate three months early to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus. According to the report, executive vice dean at the medical school Steven B Abramson said the university asked about 122 students, who are set to graduate this year, whether they would be willing to start their internship at New York hospitals in April instead of waiting until July. Nearly 70 students have volunteered to graduate, Abramson said.

"It is awe-inspiring and just says a lot about our students and their dedication to take care of people who are sick and to be part of a team of doctors taking care of these patients," he said. The report quoted Gabrielle Mayer, a 4th year medical student who is planning to join the primary care/internal medicine programme at NYU's Bellevue Hospital, as saying that it was an "easy decision" for her. "Knowing that we are waiting to graduate and join the workforce, that we have the skill set that seems needed and valuable right now, it was such an easy decision to join my co-residents, co-interns," the 26-year-old said.

The school is now waiting for final approval from the New York State Department of Education, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and the Liaison Committee on Medical Education. If the approval comes through, students will be placed in internal medicine programmes or emergency rooms at NYU-affiliated hospitals in the area. New York is the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in the US and the medical infrastructure in the state has come under tremendous strain as the number of coronavirus cases skyrocket. The state now has more than 52,000 COVID-19 cases.

According to the CNN report, the New York University became the first medical school to consider early graduation for its senior students and now other medical schools are considering doing the same. "While the AAMC has not yet surveyed its member medical schools, the (Liaison Committee on Medical Education) has been working with several other schools that are considering or offering their students the option of graduating early," said Alison Whelan, chief medical education officer for the Association of American Medical Colleges.

In Massachusetts, all four medical schools are in discussions with the Massachusetts Health and Human Services (MHHS) to have a fast-track option. The Tufts University School of Medicine, the University of Massachusetts Medical School, the Boston University School of Medicine and the Harvard Medical School are all contemplating the idea, the report quoted MHHS Secretary Marylou Sudders as saying. New York Governor Cuomo has announced three new sites -- South Beach Psychiatric Centre in Staten Island, Westchester Square in the Bronx and Health Alliance in Ulster County -- to serve as a place for emergency beds. The sites will add 695 more beds to the state's capacity. Additionally, in a new approach, the state will begin designating some facilities only for COVID-19 patients. Three sites -- South Beach Psychiatric Facility in Staten Island, Westchester Square in the Bronx and SUNY Downstate in Brooklyn -- have been identified to provide over 600 beds, specifically for COVID-19 patients. The federal government has also approved four new sites in New York for constructing temporary hospitals by the Army Corps of Engineers. These sites are at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, the Aqueduct Racetrack facility in Queens, CUNY Staten Island and the New York Expo Centre in the Bronx.

These temporary hospitals will add 4,000 beds to the state's capacity. These sites are part of the Governor's goal of having a 1,000-plus patient overflow facility in each New York City borough as well as in Westchester, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Last week, Cuomo had announced that more than 40,000 healthcare workers, including retirees and students, have signed up to volunteer to work as part of the state's surge healthcare force during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with more expected to sign up in the coming weeks. Additionally, over 6,000 mental health professionals have signed up to provide free online mental health services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

Number of coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 52,547- RKI

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany has risen to 52,547 and 389 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.Cases rose by 3,965 compared wit...

US agency includes gun sellers as 'critical' infrastructure

A gun rights group is cheering the Trump administrations designation of the firearms industry, including retailers, as part of the nations critical infrastructure during the coronavirus emergency. The designation by the federal Cybersecurit...

Iran-returned Indians shifted from Delhi to Jodhpur on IndiGo and SpiceJet aircraft

SpiceJet and IndiGo aircraft took 275 Indians, who were recently evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran, from Delhi to Jodhpur for quarantine on Sunday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. India is currently under a 21-day lockdow...

Use lockdown period to connect with yourself, family and passion: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that people should utilise the COVID-19 lockdown period to connect with themselves, their family and also with their passion. This time of crisis will not only give you an opportunity to connect w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020