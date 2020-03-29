Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York City's poorer neighbourhoods hit hardest by virus

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 29-03-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 21:02 IST
New York City's poorer neighbourhoods hit hardest by virus

As coronavirus cases in New York City topped 30,000, President Donald Trump said he would issue a travel advisory urging people in the region to avoid traveling out of the area for 14 days. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday he worried the advisory would keep some families apart.

Meanwhile, new data is showing which parts of the city are being hit the hardest by disease and that nearly a quarter of the people who've died of coronavirus in the state were nursing home residents. Coronavirus is overwhelming some of New York City's poorest neighborhoods, according to new data released by the city.

Queens accounts for 32 per cent of the city's more than 30,000 confirmed cases as of Saturday — more than any other borough. Neighborhoods such as Jackson Heights, Elmhurst, and Corona, which are generally poor, densely packed and have large non-English speaking populations have been among the hardest hit, according to a city map showing percent ranges of people testing positive for the disease, also known as COVID-19.

In those areas, between 69 per cent and 86 per cent of the tests done have come back positive. A hospital in Elmhurst has been overrun with coronavirus cases. One day last week, 13 hospital patients with the virus died.

Statistics on coronavirus cases do not reflect everyone who may have the virus, because many people have been told to manage their illness at home and are not getting tested. In all, 672 people have died from coronavirus in New York City, which continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S.

On Saturday, after saying he was weighing the idea of mandatory quarantine for New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, President Donald Trump tweeted that instead, he'd issue advisory urging people in those states to avoid any nonessential travel for two weeks. De Blasio said he worried about the advisory's impact on families with members in New York and other places who were looking to reunite.

"We've got to respect, in the middle of a crisis, families have a right to be together," de Blasio said. All 50 U.S. states have reported some cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, but New York state has the most, with over 52,000 positive tests for the illness and more than 700 deaths.

About 7,300 people were in New York hospitals Saturday, including about 1,800 in intensive care. About 20 per cent of coronavirus cases in New York City have led to hospitalizations, putting a strain on personnel and resources such as ventilators and protective gear.

Mayor Bill de Blasio reiterated his fears that without reinforcements the city will run out of masks, gowns and other hospital supplies by next Sunday and ventilators sooner. With the expected peak of cases in the city still two to three weeks away, de Blasio told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the city also needs new waves of doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel.

"We need to get the relief," de Blasio said. "They can't keep up at this pace for weeks and weeks and weeks ahead and expect to save lives the way we need them to." Through Friday, 24 per cent of coronavirus deaths in New York state were among nursing home residents, according to the state Department of Health figures released to The Associated Press. The state said there were more than 740 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in licensed nursing homes at 129 of the state's 613 nursing homes, which serve more than 100,000 residents.

As of Friday, 122 nursing home residents in the state have died of the disease. In less than two weeks, the virus has claimed seven lives at one Long Island retirement community, with the latest death coming Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe braces for 21-day coronavirus lockdown

Zimbabweans braced Sunday for a three-week lock-down to curb the spread of the coronavirus which has killed one person so far and infected six others, and for many the lockdown means tough times ahead. President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared ...

Centre orders closure of state borders, says migrants to be put in 14-day quarantine

The Centre on Sunday asked the state governments and Union Territory administrations to effectively seal state and district borders to stop the movement of migrant workers, who will be put in 14-day quarantine at destinations. During a vide...

Vijayan blames 'forces' out to create unrest behind migrant

As migrant workers his roads in the state violating lockdown, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said there was a conspiracy behind it and lashed out at forces which were trying to create unrest in the society by provoking the...

UK life may not be normal for six months or longer: official

Britains deputy chief medical officer warned Sunday that life may not return to normal for six months or more, as the country battles the coronavirus outbreakJenny Harries said the current lockdown would be reviewed every three weeks, warni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020