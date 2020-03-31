Left Menu
Development News Edition

Smiths halts medical unit split to focus on ventilator production

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 12:26 IST
Smiths halts medical unit split to focus on ventilator production

UK's Smiths Group said on Tuesday the separation of its medical unit will be delayed, as it focuses on making and delivering ventilators and critical-care devices to hospitals tackling the shortage of life-saving equipment as the coronavirus spreads.

Britain has ordered 10,000 ventilators from a consortium of leading aerospace, engineering and Formula One racing companies, which will start production this week in response to an urgent government call for industry to help save lives. Smiths has been ramping up production of its Smiths Medical paraPAC plus, a lightweight and portable ventilator that helps remove strain from the lungs.

The separation of Smiths Medical, historically the group's largest business, was due to be completed in the first half of this year. The British technology firm said it still intended to split the unit, but will wait until conditions improve. The company also cancelled its dividend payment and withdrew its 2020 forecast, and said it was looking at cutting costs, bracing for a drop in global demand for its other products.

Smiths said it was the company's "understanding" that it should be eligible to access up to 600 million pounds ($739.92 million) of funding from the Bank of England's Covid Corporate Finance Facility. ($1 = 0.8109 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Sadananda Gowda urges PSUs to contribute CSR funds to PM CARES

In view of the urgent need to fight COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri D. V Sadananda Gowda has urged all the profit-making PSUs under his Ministry to donate part of their CSR funds to Prime Ministers Citize...

PIL seeks appointing Advocate General for Delhi; HC asks AAP govt to respond

The Delhi High Court has asked the AAP government to respond to a plea seeking appointment of an Advocate General to represent and provide legal advise to the government of Delhi. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shanka...

COVID-19: Medtronic shares ventilator design specifications to accelerate global production

Medical tech major Medtronic on Tuesday said it is publicly sharing the design specifications of Puritan Bennett 560 ventilator to accelerate efforts to increase global ventilator production in fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The company i...

Another COVID-19 patient dies in Bengal, death count 3

A 47-year-old woman infected with the coronavirus died at a hospital in West Bengals Howrah district, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to three, a health department official said on Tuesday. The woman had recently visited Dooars ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020