Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dismissed U.S. carrier captain gets hero's ovation from crew

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:32 IST
Dismissed U.S. carrier captain gets hero's ovation from crew

The captain of a U.S. aircraft carrier relieved of his command after seeking stronger measures in response to a coronavirus outbreak aboard his ship was given a hero's ovation by his crew when he left the vessel, video posted on Twitter showed. A brief clip showed Captain Brett Crozier walking down the gangplank of the Theodore Roosevelt as crew members repeatedly chanted "Captain Crozier, Captain Crozier!"

Crozier turned to wave at the crew after he stepped ashore in Guam. The removal of Crozier, first reported by Reuters, was announced by acting U.S. Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, who said the captain of the nuclear-powered vessel of 5,000 crew members had exercised poor judgment in the way he "broadly" distributed a letter to superiors.

In his four-page letter, Crozier, who took command in November, described a bleak situation aboard the carrier as more of his crew began falling ill. He called for "decisive action": removing more than 4,000 sailors from the ship and isolating them, and wrote that unless the Navy acted immediately it would be failing to properly safeguard "our most trusted asset - our sailors."

The letter put the Pentagon on the defensive and alarmed the families of those on the vessel, whose home port is in San Diego. President Donald Trump, when asked about the captain during a White House news conference on Thursday, disputed the notion that Crozier appeared to have been disciplined for trying to save the lives of sailors.

"I don't agree with that at all. Not at all. Not even a little bit," Trump said. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden said that the Trump administration showed "poor judgment" in relieving a warship commander who was trying to stem a coronavirus outbreak among his crew.

Separately, acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly told Reuters on Friday that Crozier would not be thrown out of the Navy, but rather reassigned as the Navy probed the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Bayern Munich extend contract with coach Flick until 2023

German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have handed coach Hansi Flick a new contract keeping him at the club until 2023, the club announced Friday. Bayern are very happy with Hansi Flicks work. The team has developed well under him and are p...

CM warns of stern action against people who oppose efforts to contain coronavirus

Stern action will be taken against people who oppose efforts by the administration to contain the spread of coronavirus in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat warned on Friday. He said stern action under the Disaster Managemen...

COVID-19 pandemic: SCBA to give loans to needy lawyers

The Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA has decided to give loans up to Rs 25,000 to its member lawyers facing difficulties due to coronavirus pandemic. The bar body has launched the SCBA COVID-19 HELPLINE Scheme to aid and support those m...

IOC sets June 29, 2021 as new deadline for qualification period of Tokyo Olympics

The International Olympic Committee has set June 29, 2021, as the new deadline for the qualification period of the Tokyo Olympics, which has been rescheduled to next year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. In a communication to all National ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020