Trump says Bank of America, others doing 'great job' on small-business loans

Trump says Bank of America, others doing 'great job' on small-business loansReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2020 01:42 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 00:30 IST
President Donald Trump hailed one of the country's largest banks, as well as many small lenders, for making small business emergency loans on the first day of a new U.S. coronavirus economic relief program.
"Great job being done by Bank of America and many community banks throughout the country. Small businesses appreciate your work!" Trump wrote in a tweet.
