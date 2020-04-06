UK records over 5,000 coronavirus deaths

More than 5,000 people who tested positive for coronavirus have now died in Britain, official figures showed Monday, with a latest daily toll of 439

"As of 5pm on 5 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus 5,373 have died," the health ministry said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.