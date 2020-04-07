Left Menu
PM Modi urges to express gratitude towards healthcare staff on World Health Day

On the occasion of World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said we should show gratitude to the healthcare staff who are braving all odds to fight the coronavirus crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 09:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI`). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said we should show gratitude to the healthcare staff who are braving all odds to fight the coronavirus crisis. "Today on #WorldHealthDay, let us not only pray for each other's good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister further threw light on the importance of personal fitness to stay healthy. "This #WorldHealthDay, let us also ensure we follow practices like social distancing which will protect our own lives as well as the lives of others. May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health," he added.

Prime Minister Modi has been continuously encouraging people to show support to the doctors and paramedical staff for their selfless work during the COVID-19 threat. According to the Ministry for Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,421 on Tuesday, including 326 people who have been cured/discharged/migrated while 114 deaths have been reported across the country. (ANI)

