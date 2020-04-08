Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israelis mark Passover, a celebration of freedom, in virtual isolation

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:38 IST
Israelis mark Passover, a celebration of freedom, in virtual isolation

The Jewish Passover holiday typically draws crowds of Israelis outside to burn heaps of leavened bread, commemorating the Biblical exodus from slavery in Egypt. But on Wednesday, a coronavirus lockdown meant the streets of Jerusalem and other cities were nearly empty on the first day of the week-long holiday, when they would normally be dotted with fires and columns of smoke.

Israel this week imposed holiday restrictions to try to halt the spread of the disease. Jews may only celebrate the traditional "seder" meal that kicks off the April 8-15 holiday season with immediate family. Travel between cities is banned until Friday.

A full curfew took effect on Wednesday, just before the seder begins, and will last until Thursday, prompting a dash for last-minute shopping, which saw long lines of Israelis wearing face masks outside grocery stores. Police have thrown up roadblocks and will deploy drones and helicopters to enforce curbs on movement throughout the lockdown, a spokesman said.

But some areas found workarounds to keep festive traditions alive in a month that will also see Christians celebrate Easter and Muslims mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. The Jerusalem municipality on Wednesday collected leavened products from designated dumpsters outside peoples' homes and took them away to be burned in a large open area on the city's outskirts.

A rabbi accompanied by a firefighter tossed a long, fire-tipped stick onto a patch of flammable liquid leading to a pile of the leavened bread products, many still in plastic bags, engulfing the mound in smoke and flames. LEAVENED BREAD

One Jerusalem man, Daniel Arusti, disposed of a paper bread box in one of the dumpsters outside his house, instead of gathering with his ultra-Orthodox community to burn it in public. "Next year ... when there will hopefully be no (coronavirus) threat, we'll be able to come and redo public burning of chametz (leavened bread) together, as we should," Arusti said.

Throughout Passover, Jews abide by special dietary laws which include eating unleavened bread known as matzo. The tradition marks a Book of Exodus tale that the Jews did not have time to prepare leavened bread before leaving for the promised land. But in the ultra-Orthodox Jerusalem neighbourhood of Mea Shearim, some Israelis flouted the restrictions and gathered in small groups or by themselves to burn leaven alongside the district's sandstone homes and concrete walls.

Some ultra-Orthodox have heeded rabbis who, distrusting the state, spurned Health Ministry restrictions. Unable to gather in person, other Israelis plan to hold the seder with friends and extended family online by video conferencing platforms.

The holiday restrictions added to anti-virus measures that have seen Israelis largely confined to their homes, forcing many businesses to close and sending unemployment to 25%. Israel has reported more than 9,400 cases and at least 71 deaths from COVID-19, according to Health Ministry data. (Additional reporting by Suheir Sheikh; Editing by Alison Williams and Janet Lawrence)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: KSUM to hold webinars for mentoring startups

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 8 PTI The Kerala Startup Mission KSUM has planned a series of online mentorship sessions for startups, in association with industry bodies, on a range of topics to equip them meet the challenges arising from the COV...

Global trade will plunge by up to a third in 2020 amid pandemic: WTO

Global trade growth is expected to plummet by up to a third in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the World Trade Organisation said on Wednesday, warning that the numbers would be ugly. World trade is expected to fall by between 13 perce...

Man booked for spitting, misbehaving with medical team at quarantine centre in west Delhi's Mundka

A case has been registered against a man, kept at Bakkarwala quarantine centre in west Delhis Mundka for suspected COVID-19 infection, for allegedly spitting and misbehaving with the medical team, police said on Wednesday. On the complain...

Punjab: 65 ex-policemen join fight against coronavirus, help in implementing curfew

Setting an example amid the crisis triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, 65 retired policemen, including the father of a Kargil martyr, are assisting Punjabs Rupnagar police in implementing the curfew restrictions. Among them is a former d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020