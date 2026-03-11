APEDA Showcases India’s ₹5 Lakh Crore Agri-Export Strength at AAHAR 2026

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, showcased India’s growing strength in agricultural and processed food exports at the 40th edition of AAHAR 2026 – The International Food & Hospitality Fair, held from 10–14 March 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The APEDA pavilion brought together exporters, State governments, startups and food industry stakeholders to highlight India’s expanding agri-export ecosystem and strengthen global trade partnerships.

AAHAR 2026 Inaugurated by Piyush Goyal

The landmark 40th edition of AAHAR was inaugurated by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal. Organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), this year’s event featured Italy as the Country Partner, with participation from international delegations, industry leaders and exhibitors.

In his keynote address, Goyal said India’s agricultural and food sector is entering a new phase of global opportunity, driven by strong export growth and expanding market access.

He highlighted that India’s exports of agricultural and processed food products have crossed ₹5 lakh crore annually, positioning the country among the world’s leading agri-exporters.

Over the past decade, exports of processed foods, fruits, vegetables and pulses have grown significantly, reflecting the increasing capabilities of India’s farmers, fisheries and food processing industries.

Trade Agreements Opening New Export Markets

The Minister also pointed to India’s expanding network of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) as a major catalyst for export growth.

India has recently concluded trade agreements with countries and regions including:

United Arab Emirates

Australia

Switzerland and other EFTA nations

At the same time, India is strengthening trade engagement with partners such as Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Oman and Mauritius, while advancing negotiations with Canada and the European Union.

According to Goyal, these agreements are enabling preferential market access across nearly two-thirds of global trade, creating new opportunities for farmers, MSMEs and food processors to expand into high-value markets.

APEDA Pavilion Showcases India’s Agri-Export Basket

The APEDA Pavilion, spread across 2,500 square metres, hosted more than 100 exhibitors, including exporters, producer organisations, startups and food processing enterprises from across India.

The pavilion was inaugurated by Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce Shri Nitin Kumar Yadav, along with APEDA Chairman Shri Abhishek Dev and ITPO Managing Director Shri Neeraj Kharwal, in the presence of senior government officials and industry representatives.

It served as a major platform for business networking, buyer-seller interactions and showcasing India’s diverse agri-export portfolio.

Key export segments featured at the pavilion included:

Basmati Rice

Non-Basmati Rice

Organic Products

Plant-based food products

A special section on plant-based foods highlighted emerging global demand for sustainable and innovative food alternatives.

Research Reports on Key Export Crops Released

During the event, APEDA released four research reports developed in collaboration with the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) as knowledge partner.

The reports focused on:

Cucumber

Cashew

Pineapple

Pomegranate

They provide insights into supply chains, export potential and strategies to improve India’s competitiveness in global markets.

New Packaging Standards for GI and Organic Products

APEDA also launched new packaging design solutions and technical standards for selected region-specific agricultural products.

Developed in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), the initiative focuses particularly on GI-tagged and organic products, improving product protection, shelf life and international market presentation.

Products covered under the initiative include:

Karbi Anglong Ginger (Assam)

G4 Chilli (Maharashtra)

Jalgaon Banana (Maharashtra)

Assam Kaji Nemu (Assam)

Prayagraj Surkha Guava (Uttar Pradesh)

Strong Participation from States and Industry

Several State pavilions participated within the APEDA exhibition space, including:

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

These displays highlighted region-specific agricultural products, traditional foods and export-ready produce, reflecting the diversity of India’s agri-food sector.

Major Industry Engagement at South Asia’s Leading Food Expo

AAHAR remains one of South Asia’s largest B2B platforms for the food and hospitality industry, offering opportunities for business networking, product promotion and knowledge exchange.

APEDA’s participation attracted over one lakh visitors during the five-day exhibition, enabling exporters and food entrepreneurs to engage with buyers, distributors and institutional stakeholders from India and abroad.

A key highlight was live wet sampling sessions by a renowned chef, showcasing innovative recipes and applications using Indian agricultural and processed food products.

Strengthening India’s Global Agri-Export Presence

Through its presence at AAHAR 2026, APEDA highlighted India’s expanding capabilities in high-quality agricultural production, value addition and export-oriented supply chains.

The pavilion served as a collaborative platform bringing together exporters, startups, producer organisations and State agencies, strengthening India’s efforts to expand its footprint in international agri-food markets.