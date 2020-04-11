Left Menu
Development News Edition

G20 nations undertake commitment to take immediate measures to ensure stability of energy market

Energy Ministers of G20 nations have undertaken a commitment to take immediate measures aimed at ensuring the stability of the energy market amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a joint communique said on Saturday.

ANI | Riyadh | Updated: 11-04-2020 07:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 07:15 IST
G20 nations undertake commitment to take immediate measures to ensure stability of energy market
Photo tweeted by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan . Image Credit: ANI

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], April 11 (Sputnik/ANI): Energy Ministers of G20 nations have undertaken a commitment to take immediate measures aimed at ensuring the stability of the energy market amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a joint communique said on Saturday.

"The significant economic contraction and uncertain outlook due to the pandemic have exacerbated energy supply and demand imbalances, increasing energy market instability, directly impacting the oil and gas sector and spilling over into other industries, further hampering the global economic recovery. This market instability, adds to the heavy toll on jobs, businesses, and people," the communique said.

"To address these challenges, we commit to take all the necessary and immediate measures to ensure energy market stability. We recognize the commitment of some producers to stabilize energy markets. We acknowledge the importance of international cooperation in ensuring the resilience of energy systems," the document added. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Ecuador announces humanitarian account and social measures to address pandemic

Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno announced on Friday the creation of a humanitarian assistance account that will be funded with contributions from companies and citizens to address the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.The pande...

Cricket-Australia did not go 'easy' on Kohli, says Paine

Australia captain Tim Paine has dismissed the suggestion of his predecessor Michael Clarke that his players went soft on India skipper Virat Kohli in their 2018-19 series for fear of losing lucrative Indian Premier League contracts. Kohli l...

Trump orders U.S. government to help Italy in coronavirus fight

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered top U.S. administration officials to help Italy in fighting the novel coronavirus by providing medical supplies, humanitarian relief and other assistance.In a memo to several Cabinet ministers, ...

Argentina's Fernandez extends coronavirus lockdown through April 26

Argentina will extend until April 27 the lockdown it imposed last month to control the spread of the coronavirus, President Alberto Fernandez said in a televised address on Friday, adding that the measure would be applied only in major citi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020