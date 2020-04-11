Left Menu
Ascending eStar elevates into second place in LPL play

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 20:47 IST
The team stands at 10-4 and surpassed FunPlus Phoenix (9-3) in the standings with the 2-0 victory over ninth-place Team WE (6-6). Image Credit: ANI

With a sweep of Team WE on Saturday, eStar ascended into sole possession of the second place in China's League of Legends Pro League. The team stands at 10-4 and surpassed FunPlus Phoenix (9-3) in the standings with the 2-0 victory over ninth-place Team WE (6-6).

Rogue Warriors (6-7) moved into 10th place in the standings with their 2-1 win over seventh-place Royal Never Give Up (7-6). In other action, 12th-place LGD Gaming (5-7) posted a 2-0 victory over eighth-place Oh My God (7-6).

Week 6 concludes on Sunday with three matches: --Dominus Esports vs. Suning

--FunPlus Phoenix vs. EDward Gaming --Invictus Gaming vs. Bilibili Gaming

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Saturday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage: 1. Invictus Gaming, 10-2, 71 percent

2. eStar, 10-4, 64 percent 3. FunPlus Phoenix, 9-3, 70 percent

4. JD Gaming, 9-4, 67 percent 5. EDward Gaming, 8-4, 61 percent

6. Top Esports, 8-5, 55 percent 7. Royal Never Give Up, 7-6, 55 percent

8. Oh My God, 7-6, 52 percent 9. Team WE, 6-6, 48 percent

10. Rogue Warriors, 6-7, 47 percent 11. Vici Gaming, 6-8, 47 percent

12. LGD Gaming, 5-7, 48 percent 13. Suning, 5-8, 44 percent

14. Bilibili Gaming, 5-8, 43 percent 15. LNG Esports, 4-9, 36 percent

16. Dominus Esports, 4-9, 36 percent 17. Victory Five, 0-13, 4 percent

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

