Global coronavirus cases surpass 1.8 mn: WHO
The number of people infected with the new coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 1.8 million with 71,779 cases verified over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.ANI | New York | Updated: 15-04-2020 05:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 05:20 IST
New York [US], April 15 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of people infected with the new coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 1.8 million with 71,779 cases verified over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.
According to the update, the global count of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 1,844,863, with the majority of them concentrated in Europe (943,272) and the Americas (644,986).
The death toll has grown by 5,369 cases over the past day to a total of 117,021 fatalities, the report read. (Sputnik/ANI)
