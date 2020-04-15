Foreign news schedule for Wednesday, April 15

Foreign news schedule for Wednesday, April 15PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 10:56 IST
- Stories relating to coronavirus situation from multiple datelines. - Situation of global markets due to COVID-19.
- US President Donald Trump orders funding halt to WHO amid coronavirus pandemic. - US President Donald Trump says he will let States decide on reopening the economy.
- UK's Finance Minister Rishi Sunak says country will recover 'quickly and strongly' after COVID-19 crisis. - Extension of non-immigrant visa holders in US on case-by-case basis: US.
- Stranded foreign students facing economic hardships can apply for off campus work authorisation: US PTI RS RS.
