Foreign news schedule for Wednesday, April 15

- Stories relating to coronavirus situation from multiple datelines. - Situation of global markets due to COVID-19.

- US President Donald Trump orders funding halt to WHO amid coronavirus pandemic. - US President Donald Trump says he will let States decide on reopening the economy.

- UK's Finance Minister Rishi Sunak says country will recover 'quickly and strongly' after COVID-19 crisis. - Extension of non-immigrant visa holders in US on case-by-case basis: US.

- Stranded foreign students facing economic hardships can apply for off campus work authorisation: US PTI RS RS.

