White House to release guidelines on relaxing COVID-19 restrictions: Trump

The White House will release guidelines on Thursday to inform states on how to relax coronavirus restrictions and reopen businesses, said US President Donald Trump.

Updated: 16-04-2020 07:30 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 07:30 IST
US President Donald Trump . Image Credit: ANI

The White House will release guidelines on Thursday to inform states on how to relax coronavirus restrictions and reopen businesses, said US President Donald Trump. Trump made the remarks during a news conference on Wednesday. He claimed that data shows that the United States has "passed the peak" of COVID-19 cases nationwide, the Hill reported.

The decision on what individual states do, however, will fall to governors across the country, he said. "The battle continues but the data suggests that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases," Trump said at a news conference in the White House Rose Garden.

"These encouraging developments have put us in a very strong position to finalise guidelines on states for reopening the country," the President continued, adding that the White House would outline the guidelines during a news conference Thursday afternoon. As of Wednesday evening, the novel coronavirus had infected over 630,000 Americans and resulted in over 28,000 deaths domestically, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

