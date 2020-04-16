Russia, US should help each other during pandemic: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes the global coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity for his country to work together with the United States, the Kremlin said on Thursday

"President Putin believes this pandemic is the time to help each other," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters after US President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered to send ventilators to Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.