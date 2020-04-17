Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 10:29 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Singer R. Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September

Singer R. Kelly's sexual abuse trial in New York has been postponed to Sept. 27 as a judge ruled on Thursday that the previously scheduled July 7 date was not realistic in light of the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly of the federal court in Brooklyn said at a hearing conducted by telephone that potential jurors would be summoned to fill out written questionnaires on Sept. 14. Germany's Oktoberfest unlikely to take place this year

The annual Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, is unlikely to take place this year due to the coronavirus crisis, the premier of the southern German state of Bavaria said on Thursday. The Oktoberfest attracts around six million visitors to Munich every year, with many traveling from abroad. Revelers sit together on long communal tables to swig beer, eat sausages, pretzel or pork knuckle, and listen to oompah bands. Lunch with A-Rod, serenade by Bieber as #allinchallenge on coronavirus takes off

Leonardo DiCaprio is offering a walk-on role in his next movie, Justin Bieber says he will serenade the winner in their hometown, and Ellen DeGeneres is offering one lucky American the chance to co-host an episode of "The Ellen Show." Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, offering a one-on-one batting lesson and lunch, and National Football League quarterback Tom Brady, whose offer is a private workout, are also among dozens of celebrities taking part in the #AllInChallenge, to raise money to help feed Americans affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Austrian football could return in mid-May, says league chief

The Austrian Bundesliga could make its return to action from its coronavirus-forced suspension as early as mid-May, the leagues president has revealed. Teams from the top division will be able to restart training next week, albeit in a scal...

FACTBOX-Non OPEC+ crude oil supply cuts

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC, agreed on Sunday to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day bpd for May and June in an effort to prop up oil prices as the coronavirus outbreak slashe...

Mark Ruffalo open for a Hulk stand-alone

Hollywood superstar Mark Ruffalo found fame world over as Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but he is yet to feature in a stand-alone FILM and the actor has an idea about taking the story forward. Ruffalo has played the role in four seq...

China, Pakistan, US participate in virtual discussion on Afghanistan convened by UN

China, Pakistan, Russia, and the US were among the nine nations that participated in a virtual discussion convened by the UN Secretariat on regional efforts to support peace in Afghanistan. The discussions on Thursday focused on a comprehen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020