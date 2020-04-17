Left Menu
Development News Edition

Invictus, JD Gaming win again at LPL

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:24 IST
Invictus, JD Gaming win again at LPL
Image Credit: Flickr

JD Gaming won their sixth match in a row to move into third place in the waning days of the regular season in China's League of Legends Pro League on Friday. JD Gaming moved to 11-4 with a 2-0 sweep over Dominus Esports (6-10). They end their season Sunday against 15th-place LGD Gaming.

In other action, Invictus Gaming (13-2) clinched first place with their 2-0 win over EDward Gaming (9-6), which fell to sixth place. Team WE (6-8) missed a chance to move closer to the playoffs with a 2-1 loss to LNG Esports (5-10), which is mired in 16th place. Team WE have two crucial matches remaining against EDward Gaming and Oh My God, who sit above them in the standings.

The top two teams in the standings will head straight to the semifinals on April 26-27 in the single-elimination playoffs. Week 7 action continues Saturday with three matches:

--Vici Gaming vs. Victory Five --FunPlus Phoenix vs. Rogue Warriors

--Suning vs. Royal Never Give Up League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Friday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

x-1. Invictus Gaming, 13-2, 72 percent x-2. FunPlus Phoenix, 11-3, 71 percent

x-3. JD Gaming, 11-4, 71 percent x-4. eStar, 11-5, 62 percent

x-5. Top Esports, 10-5, 60 percent x-6. EDward Gaming, 9-6, 58 percent

x-7. Royal Never Give Up, 8-7, 54 percent 8. Oh My God, 7-8, 46 percent

--Playoff cutline-- 9. Bilibili Gaming, 7-9, 48 percent

10. Team WE, 6-8, 46 percent 11. Rogue Warriors, 6-8, 44 percent

12. Vici Gaming, 6-9, 46 percent 13. Suning, 6-9, 45 percent

e-14. Dominus Esports, 6-10, 40 percent 15. LGD Gaming, 5-9, 42 percent

e-16. LNG Esports, 5-10, 37 percent e-17. Victory Five, 0-15, 3 percent

x-clinched playoff berth e-eliminated from playoffs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says China coronavirus toll 'far higher' than admitted

President Donald Trump on Friday said Chinas real death toll from coronavirus was far higher, even after officials issued a new count sharply raising the number of dead in Wuhan, where the pandemic began. China has just announced a doubling...

Police levy fines, shut monastery as Ukraine begins Orthodox Easter under lockdown

Ukrainians geared up to celebrate Orthodox Easter this weekend under the wary eye of authorities who have tightened lockdown measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus and fined people for breaking the rules.While not closing churches,...

France coronavirus death toll up again but more positive signs

France registered 761 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the total to 18,681, the fourth-highest tally in the world, but the number of people in hospital has declined for a third day running.And, in another sign tha...

Invictus, JD Gaming win again at LPL

JD Gaming won their sixth match in a row to move into third place in the waning days of the regular season in Chinas League of Legends Pro League on Friday. JD Gaming moved to 11-4 with a 2-0 sweep over Dominus Esports 6-10. They end their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020