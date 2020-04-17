Invictus, JD Gaming win again at LPL

JD Gaming won their sixth match in a row to move into third place in the waning days of the regular season in China's League of Legends Pro League on Friday. JD Gaming moved to 11-4 with a 2-0 sweep over Dominus Esports (6-10). They end their season Sunday against 15th-place LGD Gaming.

In other action, Invictus Gaming (13-2) clinched first place with their 2-0 win over EDward Gaming (9-6), which fell to sixth place. Team WE (6-8) missed a chance to move closer to the playoffs with a 2-1 loss to LNG Esports (5-10), which is mired in 16th place. Team WE have two crucial matches remaining against EDward Gaming and Oh My God, who sit above them in the standings.

The top two teams in the standings will head straight to the semifinals on April 26-27 in the single-elimination playoffs. Week 7 action continues Saturday with three matches:

--Vici Gaming vs. Victory Five --FunPlus Phoenix vs. Rogue Warriors

--Suning vs. Royal Never Give Up League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Friday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

x-1. Invictus Gaming, 13-2, 72 percent x-2. FunPlus Phoenix, 11-3, 71 percent

x-3. JD Gaming, 11-4, 71 percent x-4. eStar, 11-5, 62 percent

x-5. Top Esports, 10-5, 60 percent x-6. EDward Gaming, 9-6, 58 percent

x-7. Royal Never Give Up, 8-7, 54 percent 8. Oh My God, 7-8, 46 percent

--Playoff cutline-- 9. Bilibili Gaming, 7-9, 48 percent

10. Team WE, 6-8, 46 percent 11. Rogue Warriors, 6-8, 44 percent

12. Vici Gaming, 6-9, 46 percent 13. Suning, 6-9, 45 percent

e-14. Dominus Esports, 6-10, 40 percent 15. LGD Gaming, 5-9, 42 percent

e-16. LNG Esports, 5-10, 37 percent e-17. Victory Five, 0-15, 3 percent

x-clinched playoff berth e-eliminated from playoffs

