Road to Rio groups revealed

The ESL One: Road to Rio tournament series will kick off Wednesday with competition in North America, Europe, and South America. Play in the CIS, Asia, and Oceania regions will follow.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One Rio Major, a $2 million tournament set for November. The teams in North America, Europe, Asia, and the CIS are divided into groups for round-robin play, which will be best-of-three matches. In Europe, the top four finishers from each group advance to a double-elimination playoff. In North America and the CIS, the top three move on to a single-elimination playoff. In Asia, the top two on each side will compete in the playoffs.

In South America and Oceania play, which feature just four teams each, the first-place finisher will move to the final with the next two meetings in a semifinal. The teams and schedule:

NORTH AMERICA April 22-May 10

12 teams. $60,000 prize pool Group A

100 Thieves Cloud9

Evil Geniuses Gen.G

Orgless Triumph

Group B Bad News Bears

FURIA MIBR

Team Envy Team Liquid

Yeah Gaming EUROPE

April 22-May 17 16 teams, $115,000 prize pool

Group A Astralis

Complexity ENCE

Fnatic Rivalry Ninjas in Pyjamas

Dignitas Team Heretics

Team Vitality Group B

c0ntact Gaming Copenhagen Flames

FaZe Clan G2 Esports

GODSENT mousesports

Movistar Riders North

SOUTH AMERICA April 22-26

Four teams, $10,000 prize pool BOOM Esports

Isurus Gaming RED Canids

Tiebreaker winner TBD CIS

April 30-May 17 12 teams, $50,000 prize pool

Group A forZe

Gambit Youngsters Nemiga

Team Spirit Team Unique

Winstrike Team Group B

ESPADA Hard Legion Esports

NAVI 1XBET Pro100

Syman Gaming Virtus.pro

ASIA May 6-10

Eight teams, $10,000 prize pool Group A

Beyond Esports Lucid Dream

Tiger ViCi Gaming

Group B Camel Riders

D13 Mazaalai

TYLOO OCEANIA

May 6-10 4 teams, $10,000 prize pool

Chiefs Esports Club Ground Zero

ORDER Renegades

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.