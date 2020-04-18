Road to Rio groups revealed

Road to Rio groups revealedReuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 01:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 01:43 IST
The ESL One: Road to Rio tournament series will kick off Wednesday with competition in North America, Europe, and South America. Play in the CIS, Asia, and Oceania regions will follow.
The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One Rio Major, a $2 million tournament set for November. The teams in North America, Europe, Asia, and the CIS are divided into groups for round-robin play, which will be best-of-three matches. In Europe, the top four finishers from each group advance to a double-elimination playoff. In North America and the CIS, the top three move on to a single-elimination playoff. In Asia, the top two on each side will compete in the playoffs.
In South America and Oceania play, which feature just four teams each, the first-place finisher will move to the final with the next two meetings in a semifinal. The teams and schedule:
NORTH AMERICA April 22-May 10
12 teams. $60,000 prize pool Group A
100 Thieves Cloud9
Evil Geniuses Gen.G
Orgless Triumph
Group B Bad News Bears
FURIA MIBR
Team Envy Team Liquid
Yeah Gaming EUROPE
April 22-May 17 16 teams, $115,000 prize pool
Group A Astralis
Complexity ENCE
Fnatic Rivalry Ninjas in Pyjamas
Dignitas Team Heretics
Team Vitality Group B
c0ntact Gaming Copenhagen Flames
FaZe Clan G2 Esports
GODSENT mousesports
Movistar Riders North
SOUTH AMERICA April 22-26
Four teams, $10,000 prize pool BOOM Esports
Isurus Gaming RED Canids
Tiebreaker winner TBD CIS
April 30-May 17 12 teams, $50,000 prize pool
Group A forZe
Gambit Youngsters Nemiga
Team Spirit Team Unique
Winstrike Team Group B
ESPADA Hard Legion Esports
NAVI 1XBET Pro100
Syman Gaming Virtus.pro
ASIA May 6-10
Eight teams, $10,000 prize pool Group A
Beyond Esports Lucid Dream
Tiger ViCi Gaming
Group B Camel Riders
D13 Mazaalai
TYLOO OCEANIA
May 6-10 4 teams, $10,000 prize pool
Chiefs Esports Club Ground Zero
ORDER Renegades
