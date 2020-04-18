FunPlus Phoenix continue ascent in LPL

FunPlus Phoenix continue ascent in LPLReuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 21:02 IST
FunPlus Phoenix strengthened their hold on second place in the waning days of the regular season in China's League of Legends Pro League on Saturday. FunPlus Phoenix moved to 12-3 with a 2-1 victory over 13th-place Rogue Warriors (6-9). They end their season Monday against fifth-place Top Esports (10-5).
In other action, Suning (7-9) advanced into 11th place with a 2-1 win over seventh-place Royal Never Give Up (8-8). Ninth-place Vici Gaming (7-9) stayed alive in the playoff chase with a 2-0 win over last-place Victory Five (0-16). The top two teams in the standings will head straight to the semifinals on April 26-27 in the single-elimination playoffs.
Week 7 action continues Sunday with three matches: --JD Gaming vs. LGD Gaming
--Team WE vs. EDward Gaming --Invictus Gaming vs. LNG Esports
League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Saturday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage: x-1. Invictus Gaming, 13-2, 72 percent
x-2. FunPlus Phoenix, 12-3, 71 percent x-3. JD Gaming, 11-4, 71 percent
x-4. eStar, 11-5, 62 percent x-5. Top Esports, 10-5, 60 percent
x-6. EDward Gaming, 9-6, 58 percent x-7. Royal Never Give Up, 8-8, 53 percent
8. Oh My God, 7-8, 46 percent --Playoff cutline--
9. Vici Gaming, 7-9, 49 percent e-10. Bilibili Gaming, 7-9, 48 percent
e-11. Suning, 7-9, 46 percent 12. Team WE, 6-8, 46 percent
e-13. Rogue Warriors, 6-9, 43 percent e-14. Dominus Esports, 6-10, 40 percent
e-15. LGD Gaming, 5-9, 42 percent e-16. LNG Esports, 5-10, 37 percent
e-17. Victory Five, 0-16, 3 percent x-clinched playoff berth
e-eliminated from playoffs --Field Level Media
