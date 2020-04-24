Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia prime minister supports changes to WHO

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 24-04-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 11:25 IST
Australia prime minister supports changes to WHO
Prime Minister Scott Morrison (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Australia's prime minister says his government will cooperate with like-minded countries to change the World Health Organisation. Australian agree with the United States that the United Nation's agency needs to be reviewed, but Australia continues to support the agency's valuable work in the Pacific. President Donald Trump has directed his administration to freeze WHO funding, claiming it didn't deliver adequate early reports on the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters on Friday: "What happens at the upper echelons of these organizations, and how they operate, I think is in need of change." "Australia will continue to advocate for that change with like-minded countries who share our concerns," Morrison said. "What ultimate decision the United States ultimately takes on funding will be a matter for them. We will certainly want to see an improved set of arrangements at the WHO, and we'll continue to push for that through the forums as a participant, as a member, as someone who understands and publicly states the value of the work that it does on the ground. So, I think that's a constructive but not uncritical partner," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar tells CM Mamata Banerjee her strategy is to divert peoples attention from her failure to combat COVID-19 crisis.

WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar tells CM Mamata Banerjee her strategy is to divert peoples attention from her failure to combat COVID-19 crisis....

SC grants protection against coercive measures for 3 weeks to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on FIRs against him in various states

SC grants protection against coercive measures for 3 weeks to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on FIRs against him in various states....

Mosque at Delhi's Parliament street closed, Imam urges people to pray at home

The Imam of Jama Masjid Mosque at Delhis Parliament Street on Friday urged people to offer prayers at home during the holy month of Ramazan as mosques remain closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. A poster has also been put outside the Mas...

No name change for UEFA Euro 2020 despite postponement until 2021

UEFA has stated that the European Championship will continue to be called Euro 2020 despite the tournament being pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Following the postponement of UEFA EURO 2020 to the summer of 2021, and af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020