Left Menu
Development News Edition

China 'will pay a price' for causing 'huge challenge' for global economy, says Pompeo

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 13:38 IST
China 'will pay a price' for causing 'huge challenge' for global economy, says Pompeo
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Image Credit: ANI

Blaming China for the coronavirus pandemic, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it has caused a "huge challenge" for the global as well as the US economy by not sharing the information they had and the ruling Communist Party "will pay a price" for it. China has come under increasing pressure from nations across the world, including the US, over the lack of transparency in its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 190,870 lives globally, with America leading the tally with nearly 50,000 deaths.

President Donald Trump had said his administration was looking into reports that the novel coronavirus "escaped" from a Wuhan virology laboratory before it spread to the world. "I am very confident that the Chinese Communist Party will pay a price for what they did here, certainly from the United States. I don't know exactly what form that will take," Pompeo told Fox News in an interview on Thursday night.

However, he underlined that the focus was not on China now but the US administration's goal is to control the virus and revive the American economy. "It's on making sure we keep Americans safe, take down the health risk, keep people healthy as we can, and get this economy going back," he said.

"But I am very confident. I talk to business people all around the country. I talk to ordinary citizens -- people who have put their lives at risk over the last weeks. They know that this is a result of this virus that originated in Wuhan, China, and they know that the Chinese government didn't do the things it needed to do. There will be a cost associated with that," Pompeo asserted. Pompeo said there will be a time to make sure that "we get this right" and to make sure that the US is not dependent on China for its pharmaceutical goods.

The top US diplomat said Americans are angry over China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak and President Trump also feels the same way. "China caused an enormous amount of pain, loss of life, and now a huge challenge for the global economy and the American economy as well, by not sharing the information they had. We still don't have full transparency from the Chinese Communist Party...there are things we don't know...We haven't been able to get our team on the ground to do the work that it needs to do," Pompeo said.

"This is an ongoing challenge in that the Chinese Communist Party and the World Health Organisation have failed to do the things they have the responsibility to do when they have a pandemic inside of their country," he said.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

China 'will pay a price' for causing 'huge challenge' for global economy, says Pompeo

Blaming China for the coronavirus pandemic, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it has caused a huge challenge for the global as well as the US economy by not sharing the information they had and the ruling Communist Party will pay a pri...

Few hundred daily coronavirus cases will enable easing lockdown - Germany's RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany needs to fall to a few hundred a day to enable further easing of lockdown measures, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Friday.Germany recorded 2,337 new cases to br...

Africa dangerously behind in global race for virus gear

As Africa braces for a surge in coronavirus cases, its countries are dangerously behind in the global race for scarce medical equipment. Ten nations have no ventilators at all. Outbid by richer countries, and not receiving medical gear from...

Jammu and Kashmir High Court rejects bail plea of former minister's son Hilal Rather, arrested by CBI in bank fraud case.

Jammu and Kashmir High Court rejects bail plea of former ministers son Hilal Rather, arrested by CBI in bank fraud case....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020