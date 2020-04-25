Left Menu
Britain defends independence of virus panel

PTI | London | Updated: 25-04-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 14:05 IST
Britain's government has defended the independence of the group of scientists advising on the coronavirus pandemic after it emerged that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's controversial chief aide had attended meetings of the panel

After a report in The Guardian, the government confirmed that Dominic Cummings had attended several meetings of the Scientific Advice for Emergencies or SAGE, and listened to discussions. But it denied Cummings who is not a scientist was a member of the group. The government said "SAGE provides independent scientific advice to the government. Political advisers have no role in this." SAGE is a usually little-known group headed by Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty. The government has declined to publish its full membership, saying that could leave the scientists open to lobbying or pressure

As Britain's official toll from the virus approaches 20,000 dead, the government's response is under increasing scrutiny, especially its perceived slowness in imposing a nationwide lockdown.

