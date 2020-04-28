Serbia to retroactively approve lockdown

Serbia's parliament has met for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak in the Balkan country, following criticism from home and abroad that a nationwide state of emergency has been adopted without approval from the legislature. Most of the opposition parties have boycotted the session on Tuesday which is to retroactively approve the harsh lockdown and other measures since the emergency decree was introduced in mid-March.

Serbia's autocratic President Aleksandar Vucic has faced accusations from the European Union and Serbia's opposition groups of curbing democracy and media freedoms with a state of emergency. Despite formally seeking EU membership, Serbia has steadily been drifting toward Russia and China. The authorities have started partial easing of the strict rules by reopening some businesses and allowing people over 65 years old limited movement, but they have also announced an 83-hour curfew for the upcoming May Day weekend.

Serbia has reported more than 8,000 coronavirus infections and 85 deaths.