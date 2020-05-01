Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York schools staying closed through spring, Cuomo says

PTI | Albany | Updated: 01-05-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 23:28 IST
New York schools staying closed through spring, Cuomo says

New York's schools and colleges will remain shut through the end of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov Andrew Cuomo said Friday. The order, which applies to 4.2 million students statewide, continues a shutdown that had been set to expire May 15. The Democratic governor said it is simply too risky to reopen when the virus is still sending nearly 1,000 people into the hospital every day.

“We don't think it's possible to do that in a way that would keep our children and students and educators safe, so we're going to have the schools remain closed for the rest of the year, we're going to continue the distance learning programs," Cuomo said. “We must protect our children," he said. "Every parent and citizen feels that." A decision about whether to allow summer school inside classroom buildings will be deferred until the end of May, he said. Whenever schools are allowed to reopen, each district's plan would need state approval.

The state's largest school district, in New York City, had already determined it could not reopen before the scheduled end of the school year in June. Mayor Bill De Blasio announced April 11 that the city would rely on remote learning through the end of the school year. At the time, Cuomo dismissed De Blasio's announcement as an “opinion,” saying the governor had the power to make decisions on a statewide basis.

Schools nationwide are evaluating whether they will keep the institutions closed, and potentially even continue remote learning in the fall. Cuomo made the announcement at his daily corovirus briefing, which also included updated fatality and infection numbers. Cuomo said 289 people died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on Thursday, down from 306 the day before.

Other coronavirus-related developments in New York: New York City will find a way to honor Colorado paramedic Paul Cary, who died of COVID-19 after travelling to New York to help battle the pandemic, De Blasio said. "I've got to tell you, it just hurts that such a good man has made the ultimate sacrifice for us,” de Blasio said.

Cary, 66, was part of a wave of paramedics and emergency medical technicians from around the country who pitched in to help New York when the coronavirus was surging. His death was announced Thursday. Cary “gave his life for us and we're going to honor him in a particular way," De Blasio said.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

No new COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours, 10 new hotspots in Kerala: KK Shailaja

Kerala Minister of Health KK Shailaja said that no new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state on Friday. Meanwhile, 10 new places have been declared as hotspots.Of the nine recovered patients, four each are from Kannur and Kasargod d...

Fire at Rail Kunj of ECoR in Bhubaneswar

A fire broke out at the Officers Rest House of the East Coast Railway ECoR here on Friday evening, an official said. No one was injured due to the incident, he said.One store room and a common bathroom have suffered damages due to the fire,...

U'khand CM requests Railway Minister to run 12 special trains to bring back stranded people to State

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday requested Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to run 12 special trains on various routes to bring back the people of the state stranded outside Uttarakhand. According to a press statement...

PM deliberates on national education policy, reforms in education sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday deliberated on the reforms required in the education sector, including the National Education Policy NEP. Special emphasis was given on the use of technology in the education sector and enhancing learn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020