Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress refuses rapid coronavirus testing offer from Trump administration

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have rejected an offer of the Trump administration to carry out rapid COVID-19 testing in Congress.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2020 07:15 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 07:15 IST
Congress refuses rapid coronavirus testing offer from Trump administration
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Washington D.C. [US], May 3 (Sputnik/ANI): US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have rejected an offer of the Trump administration to carry out rapid COVID-19 testing in Congress. "No reason to turn it down, except politics. We have plenty of testing. Maybe you need a new Doctor over there. Crazy Nancy will use it as an excuse not to show up to work!" US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Pelosi and McConnell said in a joint statement that Congress wanted rapid coronavirus testing to be used where it is most needed and not on Capitol Hill. "Congress is grateful for the Administration's generous offer to deploy rapid COVID-19 testing capabilities to Capitol Hill, but we respectfully decline the offer at this time," the statement says, adding that "Congress wants to keep directing resources to the front-line facilities where they can do the most good the most quickly."

According to the statement, Congress will rely on the testing and safety guidelines of the Office of the Attending Physician until "speedier technologies" become more widely available. Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters on Tuesday that US House lawmakers would not return to the nation's capital next week, but the US Senate does plan to reconvene on Monday.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins University, there are over 1.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, including more than 66,000 deaths from COVID-19. In the District of Columbia, over 4,600 cases have been confirmed. The United States remains the country with the largest number of cases and the highest death toll. (Sputnik/ANI)

TRENDING

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Snell, Giolito advance to MLB The Show final

The best player since the start of the MLB The Show Players League is onto the championship series. Stunningly, the same cannot be said of the second-best player. Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell and Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo, the ...

Horse racing-Undefeated Nadal is good, but is he a Charlatan?

Is Nadal good enough to beat a Charlatan That was the question fans were asking after the two horses were separated into different races at the Arkansas Derby on Saturday.With the Kentucky Derby, usually run on the first Saturday of May, po...

Dalton: Options limited after late release by Bengals

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton said the delayed timing of his release did him no favors in his bid to join another team. This year there were a good amount of quarterbacks that were available, Dalton, 32, told the Bengals...

Congress refuses rapid coronavirus testing offer from Trump administration

Washington D.C. US, May 3 SputnikANI US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have rejected an offer of the Trump administration to carry out rapid COVID-19 testing in Congress. No reason to turn it down, exc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020