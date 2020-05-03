Nepal President summons budget session for Friday

Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Sunday summoned the budget session of Parliament for Friday, raising hopes that the coronavirus lockdown may be eased soon. As per the constitutional provision, the government needs to present the fiscal budget on May 29 every year.

President Bhandari has summoned the meetings of both the House of Representatives and National Assembly at the recommendation of the Council of Ministers as per the Article 93, section 1 of the Constitution, the President's Office said in a statement. The meeting will take place at 4 pm at the federal parliament Building, New Baneswar. The budget session approves the government’s policies and programmes and fiscal budget.

With the government's decision to hold the budget session later this week, people are hoping that the nationwide lockdown will also be eased. The ongoing lockdown will end on May 7, a day before the budget session of Parliament begins. Nepal on Sunday confirmed 10 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 69..