Vici Gaming earn playoff berth at Road to Rio - Asia

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:38 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Vici Gaming and TYLOO won again to remain undefeated at the ESL One: Road to Rio -- Asia event on Thursday. In Group A action, VG staged a come-from-behind win over TIGER. After dropping the first map, Mirage, by a 16-7 margin, VG took a 16-9 win on Overpass and followed with a tough 16-13 victory on Nuke. In the same group, Lucid Dream swept Beyond Esports, winning 16-5 on Train and 16-9 on Overpass.

The win guaranteed Vici Gaming a spot in the semifinals. In Group B, TYLOO swept Camel Riders, taking a close 16-13 win on Dust II and a 16-6 victory on Mirage. In other Group B action, D13 swept Mazaalai in a pair of close maps: 16-13 on Nuke and 16-12 on Dust II.

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but was postponed to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America and South America started April 22. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region began April 30, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off Wednesday.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, plus Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major. The Asia event has eight teams competing in two groups in round-robin, best-of-three matches. The top two teams from each group advance to the single-elimination playoff bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-three.

The Asia champion will receive 230 Pro Tour points and $4,000 of the $10,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 115 Pro Tour points and $2,000. The Friday matchups:

Group A: TIGER vs. Lucid Dream

Vici Gaming vs. Beyond Esports Group B:

Camel Riders vs. Mazaalai TYLOO vs. D13

ESL One: Road to Rio - Asia standings through Thursday, with win-loss record and point differential: Group A:

1. Vici Gaming, 2-0, +21 T2. TIGER, 1-1, +6

T2. Lucid Dream, 1-1, -2 4. Beyond Esports, 0-2, -25

Group B: 1. TYLOO, 2-0, +18

T2. Camel Riders, 1-1, +4 T2. D13, 1-1, -10

4. Mazaalai, 0-2, -12

