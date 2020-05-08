Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kim Jong-un sends 'verbal message' to Xi on coronavirus success

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a verbal message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, praising Beijing for its success in stemming coronavirus spread, Yonhap News Agency reported.

ANI | Pyongyang | Updated: 08-05-2020 06:19 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 06:19 IST
Kim Jong-un sends 'verbal message' to Xi on coronavirus success
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with Chinese President Xi Jinping (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a verbal message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, praising Beijing for its success in stemming coronavirus spread, Yonhap News Agency reported. In a message, Kim "congratulated him (Jinping), highly appreciating that he is seizing a chance of victory in the war against the unprecedented epidemic," according to the Korean Central News Agency.

"Kim Jong Un wished Xi Jinping good health, expressing a conviction that the Chinese party and people would cement the successes made so far and steadily expand them and thus win a final victory under the wise guidance of Xi Jinping," it added. The agency did not clarify how the message has been delivered to the Chinese president.

This is a second time Kim has sent a message to Xi with regard to the coronavirus this year. In January, he conveyed his support and unspecified aid for Beijing's fight against the virus. Last week, Kim Jong-un has made his 'first public appearance' after 20 days of absence.

The report of Kim's illness started doing rounds following his absence at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang on the birthday of late state founder and his grandfather, Kim Il-sung, earlier this month. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

China reports one new coronavirus case, 16 asymptomatic cases

China reported one new coronavirus case for May 7, down from the two cases the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Friday. No new imported cases were recorded on May 7, the National Health Commission said in a stat...

Carolina Panthers 2020 schedule snapshot

Carolina Panthers 2020 schedule all times ET Sept. 13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m.Sept. 20 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. Sept. 27 at Los Angeles Chargers, 405 p.m.Oct. 4 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.Oct...

Kerala: Five Gulf evacuees sent to isolation ward after displaying COVID-19 symptoms

Five people, who were among 181 individuals evacuated from Abu Dhabi, have been sent to the isolation ward of a district hospital after they displayed symptoms of coronavirus during thermal screening. The first repatriation Air India Expres...

Georgia father, son arrested on murder charges in shooting of unarmed black man

A Georgia white former law enforcement officer and his son were arrested on Thursday and charged with murder in the death of an unarmed black man in the town of Brunswick, an incident that has touched off a furor in the community and among ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020