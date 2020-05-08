DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 8

For other diaries, please see:

FRIDAY, MAY 8

** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony to mark the end of World War II in Paris ** SAARBRUCKEN, Germany - Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn visits Saarland in Southwest Germany, including visiting a nursing home giving a news conference with Saarland’s State Premier Tobias Hans in Saarbruecken and a final statement in Homburg. - 0700 GMT ** VIENNA - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober and Tourism Minister Elisabeth Koestinger hold a news conference on bars, cafes and restaurants, which are due to reopen on May 15 as part of the country's phased loosening of its coronavirus lockdown. - 0900 GMT ** PARIS - French Junior Minister for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari attends a news conference with Catherine Guillouard, President of Paris city's RATP transport services, and Jean-Pierre Farandou, CEO of the French railway company SNCF, at the Transport ministry in Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France - 1530 GMT ** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump visits the World War Two Memorial in Washington in observance of the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. ** DES MOINES, United States - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visits Iowa to meet for religious leaders for a discussion on how to reopen houses of worship amid the coronavirus and, then, meets with agricultural and food supply leaders to discuss efforts to ensure the food supply remains secure - 1600 GMT BRUSSELS – Video conference of the Eurogroup meeting. FLORENCE - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and European Council President Charles Michel among speakers at conference in Florence focusing on economic effects of coronavirus crisis - 0800 GMT.

DUBLIN - Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney to dicuss challenges now facing the EU, including the response to C​OVID-19 inside the Union and trade negotiations with the UK. BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier attends a wreath laying ceremony at Berlin´s Neue Wache memorial marking the end of World War II. - 0900 GMT BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers hold video conference on the EU's response to the coronavirus epidemic - 1300 GMT GLOBAL - World Red Cross Red Crescent Day.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 9

MOSCOW - The Czech President Milos Zeman visits Moscow to attend the events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 10 ** SEOUL - South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks to the nation as he marks three years in office. - 0200 GMT POLAND - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 11

** BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for transport Adina Valean speaks to EU lawmakers on sustainable mobility post Covid-19 - 1200 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and senior members of her government discuss measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 12 BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU defence ministers meeting.

BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU ministers of health. BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal hold a video conference as a substitute for Shmygal's first official visit in Berlin, which has not taken place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SYDNEY - Australian treasurer Josh Frydenberg delivers a ministerial statement to the parliament outlining the economic and business impacts from the new coronavirus crisis. GLOBAL - International Nurse's Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13 BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell presents the EU's enlargement package.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 14

BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for economic affairs Paolo Gentiloni speaks in online seminar on a green recovery for Europe. - 1300 GMT BERLIN - Germany´s Finance Minister Olaf Scholz holds news conference on tax estimates in Berlin. - 1300 GMT BERLIN, Germany - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and senior members of her government discuss measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. - 0700 GMT BRUSSELS - Elisa Ferreira, European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms speaks on the challenges that the covid-19 crisis brings for cohesion and the Commission’s plans in that regard at an event organised by EPC - 1000 GMT. WELLINGTON - New Zealand's finance minister delivers budget that aims to tackle the long-term challenges facing the country while also preparing the economy for the future.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 15

BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU foreign affairs ministers. BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU ministers responsible for industry and the internal market. GLOBAL - U.N. International Day of Families. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MAY 16 LISBON – 8th anniversary of 78 billion euro bail-out of Portugal by eurozone leaders. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 17 BURUNDI - Referendum Election. GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 18 GLOBAL - International Museum Day. BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting

BRUSSELS – EU Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council meeting (to May 19). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 20 ** TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is sworn in for a second term after securing a landslide victory in the January election. BRUSSELS - The European Union hosts a summit with South Korea.

BURUNDI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 22

GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 MIAMI, FL - Miami Beach International Fashion Week (to May 31). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 31 GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3 BRUSSELS - The European Commission's climate chief, Frans Timmermans, presents an assessment of the EU member states' national energy and climate plans.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 11

FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, U.S. - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12). LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 15 BRUSSELS - EU-UK officials meet to assess progress in Brexit talks ahead of EU summit - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 18 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 19).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 20

Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 27

Iceland – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 5

Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 7 Malawi - Referendum Election.

