ORDER advance to Road to Rio - Oceania final

ORDER overturned an 11-point deficit on Train and pulled out a 22-19, double-overtime win to seal a 2-1 victory over Chiefs Esports Club on Saturday in the semifinals of the ESL One Rio: Road to Rio - Oceania event. ORDER will square off with Renegades on Sunday in the best-of-three final. Renegades earned an automatic berth in the title match by topping the four-team group in round-robin play.

After ORDER's routine, 16-8 victory on Nuke, Chiefs cruised to a 13-2 lead on Train. However, ORDER won the next 11 consecutive rounds to level the score, and the teams ultimately went to overtime at 15-15. When the score was still level 18-18 after the first overtime, a second OT was required before ORDER finally clinched the win.

Ricky "Rickeh" Mulholland led ORDER with 56 total kills and a plus-19 kill-death differential. Hugh "HUGHMUNGUS" Anderson topped Chiefs with 54 kills and a plus-7 differential. The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held on May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America, South America, and the Commonwealth of Independent States regions began last month. The Asia and Oceania regions kicked off play Wednesday. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The Oceania champion will receive $6,000 of the $10,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get $3,000. ESL One: Road to Rio - Oceania prize pool and Regional Major Rankings points

1. $6,000, 1,600 points 2. $3,000, 1,500 points

3. $1,000, 1,400 points Chiefs Esports Club 4. no prize money, 1,300 points Ground Zero Gaming