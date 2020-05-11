Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 08:59 IST
FaZe move into first place with stellar Week 7 showing

The Atlanta FaZe culminated a strong weekend with a victory over OpTic Gaming Los Angeles on Sunday to move into first place in the Call of Duty standings. Atlanta knocked off OpTic Gaming 3-1 in the championship match in action hosted by the Florida Mutineers. Earlier, the FaZe notched a 3-2 victory over the New York Subliners in the semifinals. OpTic Gaming nipped Toronto Ultra 3-2 in their semifinal match.

The Faze (170 points) earned 50 points for the title and hold a 20-point lead over the second-place Dallas Empire. The Chicago Huntsmen (130) are in third place. Optic Gaming LA got off to a good start in the title match when they won Azhir Cave Hardpoint 250-232. Atlanta knotted the score with a 6-5 win in Arklov Peak Search and Destroy and kept the momentum going with a 170-149 win in Hackney Yard Domination before closing out the win with a 250-232 triumph in St. Petrograd Search and Destroy.

Atlanta reached the final by fighting off the Subliners. The FaZe opened with a 250-222 win in Gun Runner Hardpoint before New York evened the match with a 6-3 victory on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy. Atlanta answered with a 166-141 win in Gun Runner Domination and the Subliners responded with a 250-247 win in Hackney Yard Hardpoint before the FaZe won the clincher 6-3 in Gun Runner Search and Destroy.

OpTic Gaming dug out of a hole in its semifinal win over Toronto. The Ultra won two of the first three matches before OpTic recovered with a 250-227 win on Gun Runner Hardpoint and a 6-5 sealing triumph on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy. OpTic won the first match 250-229 on Rammaza Hardpoint before the Ultra won two straight, 6-2 on Rammaza Search and Destroy and 142-141 on Gun Runner Domination.

The next Call of Duty series is May 22-24 with the Seattle Surge being the host. Call of Duty League Week 7 prize pool:

1. $50,000, 50 CDL points -- Atlanta FaZe 2. $30,000, 30 CDL points -- Optic Gaming Los Angeles

3-4. $10,000, 20 CDL points -- Toronto Ultra, New York Subliners 5-6. no prize money, 10 CDL points

7-8. no prize money, no CDL points Call of Duty League standings through Week 7:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 170 points 2. Dallas Empire, 150 points

3. Chicago Huntsmen, 130 points 4. Minnesota R0kkr, 110 points

5. Florida Mutineers, 100 points 6. Paris Legion, 60 points

T7. Optic Gaming Los Angeles, 50 points T7. London Royal Ravens, 50 points

T9. Toronto Ultra, 40 points T9. Seattle Surge, 40 points

T9. New York Subliners, 40 points 12. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 20 points

--Field Level Media

