Left Menu
Development News Edition

Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 20:04 IST
Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

For the second time in a week, former US president Barack Obama has made a veiled attack on his successor Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis, saying the pandemic that had shown that many officials "aren't even pretending to be in charge." FGN17 VIRUS-UK-VACCINE Indian-origin minister unveils new multi-million-pound vaccine facility in UK London: Britain's Indian-origin business minister Alok Sharma on Sunday announced a new 93-million pounds investment to accelerate construction of a new vaccine manufacturing facility as part of wider plans to combat the coronavirus pandemic. By Aditi Khanna FGN21 VIRUS-NEPAL Nepal registers second death from COVID-19 Kathmandu, May 17 (PTI) A 25-year-old man, who was staying in a quarantine facility after returning from India on May 12, died on Sunday due to COVID-19, becoming the second casualty of the novel coronavirus in the country, officials said. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN19 VIRUS-SPAIN-TOLL Spain has lowest daily death count in 2 months Madrid:Spain has registered its first daily death toll of fewer than 100 confirmed fatalities since declaring a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus two months ago.(AP) RUP

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown 4.0: All educational institutions to remain shut till May 31

All educational institutions in the country including schools and colleges will continue to remain closed, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Sunday as it extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 31. However, online and distance learnin...

6 more die of COVID-19, 101 new cases detected in West Bengal

Six more fatalities and 101 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours took the cornavirus death toll in West Bengal to 166 and the total number of active cases to 1,480, the state health department said on Sunday. All the six fresh death wer...

Public spaces, flight ops, shopping malls to remain shut till May 31: MHA guidelines on lockdown 4.0

Prohibition on all public gatherings, closure of schools, malls and restaurants, and suspension of flight and Metro services will remain in force till May 31 as the government on Sunday extended the ongoing countrywide lockdown to combat th...

Govt outgo on eco stimulus package just Rs 2.02 lakh cr

The Modi government may have touted a mega Rs 21 lakh crore stimulus package to deal with the fallout of COVID-19 outbreak on the economy but the actual budgetary outgo is just Rs 2.02 lakh crore or less than 10 per cent of the total packag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020