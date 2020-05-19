Britain's data watchdog says it is investigating easyJet cyber attack

Britain's Information Commissioner's Office said on Tuesday it was investigating the cyber attack on easyJet and urged anyone affected by data breaches to be particularly vigilant about phishing attacks and scam messages. "We have a live investigation into the cyber attack involving easyJet," it said.

"People have the right to expect that organisations will handle their personal information securely and responsibly. When that doesn't happen, we will investigate and take robust action where necessary." The ICO protects information rights and has the power to impose fines.