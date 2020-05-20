Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK says no new customs posts needed for post-Brexit N.Ireland border

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:56 IST
UK says no new customs posts needed for post-Brexit N.Ireland border
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain said on Wednesday it saw no need for new customs infrastructure in Northern Ireland but checks would be made on some goods heading to the province from the mainland in its proposals for how the border will work from next year. Britain left the EU in January and has until the end of this year to negotiate an agreement on future ties or start 2021 without a trade agreement, which some businesses say could cause costly delays and confusion at borders.

Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom but shares a land border with EU member Ireland, hampered any agreement between Britain and the bloc until late last year when Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to a so-called protocol. The EU says the protocol requires strict customs checks and tariffs on some goods coming from mainland Britain into the province in case they are headed onwards into Ireland and the bloc's single market.

But before December's election, Johnson told businesses in Northern Ireland there would be no barriers in the Irish Sea and they could put any customs declarations "in the bin". In its proposals for how the protocol would operate, Britain said Northern Ireland would remain part of its customs territory and businesses would have unfettered access to the rest of the United Kingdom.

However, the government added traders would face "some limited additional process on goods arriving in Northern Ireland" from mainland Britain. There will be tariffs levied on goods entering the province from the rest of the United Kingdom but only if they were destined for Ireland or beyond or "at clear and substantial risk of doing so", the protocol plans said.

It said there would be no new customs infrastructure while accepting some existing checkpoints for agrifoods would need to be expanded. Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said such checks would be "as light touch as possible".

The aim of the protocol was to ensure no return to a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic, seen as key to avoiding an undermining of a 1998 peace accord which largely ended three decades of sectarian and political conflict.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

GSK ties up with gene editing start-up Mammoth for COVID-19 test

GlaxoSmithKlines consumer health unit has tied up with Mammoth Biosciences to develop a test that uses a technology commonly used in gene editing to detect novel coronavirus infections, the California-based startup said on Wednesday.The CRI...

Venezuela's Guaido says Iran fuel shipment ought to alarm Latin America

Irans fuel shipment to gasoline-starved Venezuela ought to alarm Latin America, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Wednesday, as five Iranian fuel tankers head towards the South American country. Both OPEC members are U.S. adv...

Bangladesh garment workers clash with police over wages

Police in Bangladeshs capital fired tear gas and swung batons to disperse more than 1,000 garment factory workers who were demanding that they be paid salaries and bonuses ahead of Islams biggest holiday, witnesses and an industry official ...

Pregnant employees exempted from attending office: MoS, Personnel Jitendra Singh

Pregnant women employees will be exempted from attending office, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. He said a circular to this effect has been issued and is expected to be followed by different ministries and departments as we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020