FBI identifies slain suspect in Texas Navy base shooting

The suspect killed at the scene of Thursday's "terrorism-related" shooting at a U.S. naval air base in Texas has been identified as 20-year-old Adam Aalim Alsahli, a Syrian-born U.S. citizen, federal law enforcement officials said on Friday.

The gunman opened fire at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in an attack that wounded one sailor, a member of the base security force, but no one other than the assailant was killed. The suspect's name and age were confirmed to Reuters in an email from an FBI official, and tweeted by the agency. No further official information about the suspect was immediately released.

But a U.S. law enforcement official familiar with the investigation said Alsahli was a native of Syria who held U.S. citizenship. FBI agent Leah Greeves said on Thursday, following the shooting, that the incident was "terrorism related," but official details about the circumstances of the attack remained scant.

Greeves also said then that authorities were searching for "a potential second related person of interest" who remained at large in the community. A law enforcement official said that as of Friday afternoon, authorities had no updated information to release about the possible second suspect. The Justice Department said separately on Thursday that electronic media found at the scene was being analyzed as part of the investigation.