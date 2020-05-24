Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soaring infections dampen Eid festivities in Southeast Asia

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 24-05-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 11:19 IST
Soaring infections dampen Eid festivities in Southeast Asia

Millions of Muslims in Indonesia are marking a muted and gloomy holiday of Eid al-Fitr, the end of the fasting month of Ramzan — a usually joyous three-day celebration that has been significantly toned down as coronavirus cases soar. The world's largest Muslim-majority nation, with more than 240 million people, has reported nearly 22,000 infections and 1,350 fatalities, the most in Southeast Asia. It means no congregational prayers at mosques and open fields, no family reunions, no relatives bearing gifts for children.

“This outbreak is not just dampening spirits of Eid, but also has made the tradition entirely different,” said Andieka Rabbani, a university student in Jakarta. This year, like other Indonesians, he can only greet his cousins and friends through video calls.

In deeply conservative Aceh, Indonesia's only province enforcing Islamic sharia law, public Eid prayers can still be performed at mosques and fields, but without shaking hands and with limited sermons. The iconic public parade of decorated vehicles with loudspeakers invoking God's name was scrapped this year. “It's too sad ... the whole week used to be one long festival, but not this time,” said Muchtar Yusuf, a resident of Aceh's Lhokseumawe city.

The province has reported zero coronavirus cases in the past weeks and has had only one death and 19 confirmed infections. Unlike Aceh, mosques and fields in Jakarta, which are usually always crowded with Eid worshippers, stood empty after authorities extended the restrictions to June 4, suspended communal gatherings and banned private cars from leaving the capital.

Jakarta has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Indonesia with 6,515 confirmed cases with 501 deaths as of Saturday. Eid celebrations also were low-key in neighboring Muslim-majority Malaysia. Businesses have mostly reopened after weeks of virus shutdown, but mass gatherings are still banned and ethnic Malay Muslims are not allowed to travel back to their villages.

Police have turned away more than 5,000 cars trying to head back to their hometowns in the last few days and have warned of strict penalties against those who sneaked back. The pandemic has also canceled the “open house” tradition, where Muslims invite family and friends to their homes for a feast.

The prime minister and government officials usually host open house events that attract thousands of people. This year, the government allowed family members living nearby to visit each other on Sunday only, but the gatherings must not exceed 20 people in the same house. Mosques have reopened but are limited to small congregations of up to 30 people.

Rohaizam Zainuddin said he was blessed he could celebrate Eid with his elderly parents living nearby but his sister in another state couldn't return home. Usually, the house will be teeming with visiting relatives and well-wishers on the first day of Eid, but Rohaizam said he expects most of them to stay away this year. “We feel sad and being human, we are frustrated that celebration this year is not the same," he said. "But there is no point getting angry. We just have to accept it, life goes on.” Everyone in the family has put on new clothes and traditional dishes, and cookies are ready for any visitors, along with a thermometer and hand sanitizer to comply with health measures, he added.

Malaysia has reported 7,185 infections and 115 deaths, but officials fear the Eid festivities could spark a new wave if people ignore social distancing and health measures. In his Eid message broadcast late Saturday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is under a two-week quarantine after being in contact with a government official diagnosed with the virus, reminded Muslims to be responsible and follow strict health guidelines.

He urged them to ensure their homes are cleaned up immediately after hosting guests, and also to refrain from visiting graves, a norm during Eid. “To preserve life, we have to sacrifice some of our traditions or norms so as to prevent infection,” he said.

For the first time, Pakistan is celebrating Eid countrywide on the same day, ending an annual controversy over the moon sighting, with rival committees disagreeing over the holiday's start date. In previous years, Pakistan's Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan, celebrated Eid a day before the rest of the country, but on the same day as much of the rest of the Muslim world. The rest of Pakistan followed the next day.

Pakistan has been in a lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus since mid-March but Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to close mosques during Ramzan, despite pleas from doctors and a rising number of COVID-19 infections. Pakistan has more than 52,000 cases and more than 1,100 deaths..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong police fire volleys of tear gas at protesters

Hong Kong police fired volleys of tear gas in a popular shopping district as hundreds took to the streets Sunday to march against Chinas proposed tough national security legislation for the city. Pro-democracy supporters in Hong Kong have s...

Smriti Irani praises actor Sonu Sood for helping migrants

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday praised actor Sonu Sood for helping migrant workers go back home amid the ongoing COVID-19-induced lockdown. The actor has arranged several buses for the migrants after obtaining special permission from...

RML hospital dean tests positive for coronavirus

The Dean of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Dr. Rajeev Sood, who is looking after the management of COVID-19 manpower at the hospit...

Investment via P-notes up at Rs 57,100 cr till April

Investments through participatory notes P-notes in the domestic capital market increased to Rs 57,100 crore&#160;as of April 30 after falling to over 15-year low at the end of the preceding month. P-notes are issued by registered foreign po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020