French Zoo open 2-0 at EU Face-Off 2020

The French Zoo won both of their matches on Saturday to cruise into the semifinals as the EU Face-Off 2020 online event got underway. The event is part of the 2020 Mid-Season Streamathon, which is replacing the canceled 2020 Mid-Season Invitational after the latter was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the six teams, five represent France, Italy, Poland, Germany and Spain, with an additional team -- a special Riot Games LEC squad (LEC Kings) -- representing Europe as a whole. Teams were split into two groups of three to play a single round robin of best-of-one matches, with the top two from each group advancing to the single-elimination playoff. The French Zoo took down Double Crunch Italy and Polska Gurom in Group B's round robin on Saturday to win the group. Polska Gurom dispatched Double Crunch Italy in their matchup, grabbing the second playoff spot in Group B.

Group A was more jumbled, with all three teams going 1-1. LEC Kings beat ALTOKEKW Espanita but lost to German Pingus. ALTOKEKW Espanita took down German Pingus in their meeting but were eliminated via tiebreaker, as LEC Kings won the group and German Pingus advanced second. In Sunday's semifinals, LEC Kings will face Polska Gurom before French Zoo battle German Pingus. The winners will face off in the finals later Sunday. All playoff matches are best-of-one.

--Field Level Media