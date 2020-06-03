Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling climbs against weaker dollar, Brexit talks cap gains

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:37 IST
Sterling climbs against weaker dollar, Brexit talks cap gains
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling rose on Wednesday to a one-month high against a broadly weaker dollar but lost some ground against the euro as Brexit risks still weighed on the pound.

The dollar fell against most currencies as the prospects for more government stimulus and hopes for an economic recovery encouraged investors to buy riskier assets. Brexit-related risks capped sterling gains as Britain and the European Union launched a fourth round of virtual post-Brexit talks this week to try to secure a trade deal.

The Bank of England said on Wednesday it has advised banks to prepare for a no-deal possibility. ING analysts said in a note to clients that the pound rally could be short-lived as Brexit continues to be a "major headache for the pound".

"GBP has enjoyed some temporary out-performance on reports of more flexibility in the UK Brexit position, but we doubt GBP can hold onto gains," they said. Against a weakening dollar, the pound touched $1.2608 around 0700 GMT, its highest since April 30. It was last at $1.2599, up 0.4% on the day.

Versus the euro, sterling lost 0.1% to 89.05 as the pound is still weighed down by many factors, including Brexit-related risks, speculation about negative rates, and one of the world's worst COVID-19 death tolls. Data showed Britain's economy was still shrinking but the pace of the decline eased in May and some companies benefited from the easing of coronavirus lockdowns around the world.

New rules designed to ease the coronavirus lockdown in England came into force on Monday.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul's interactions on COVID-19: Cong releases teaser of discussion with industrialist Rajiv Bajaj

Rahul Gandhis dialogue with industrialist Rajiv Bajaj on the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis will be aired on Thursday, the latest in the series of deliberations the former Congress chief is having with experts from various fields o...

485 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, 30 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 18,117 with 485 new patients being detected on Wednesday, 290 in Ahmedabad alone, while the death toll rose to 1,122 with 30 patients dying, the health department said. 318 coronavirus pati...

Panthers offer Kuechly scouting role

If Luke Kuechly identifies talent as well as he does ballcarriers, the Carolina Panthers could be adding a game-changing scout. Kuechly, the five-time All-Pro linebacker who announced his retirement in January, is weighing a role in personn...

India to join UK-led virtual Global Vaccine Summit

India is among over 50 countries and organizations confirmed to participate in the UK-led virtual Global Vaccine Summit to be hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday. Organizers of the summit said Prime Minister Narendra ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020