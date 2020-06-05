We Play! Pushka League's second season to start in August

We Play! Esports announced Friday that its second season of the We Play! Pushka League will be divided into three global regions, with two of those regions starting play on Aug. 13. The Europe region will include the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Americas region will include North and South America, and the Asia region will include China and Southeast Asia.

Pushka League play in the Europe and Americas region will start Aug. 13 and is expected to be completed by Sept. 13. Start and finish dates for the Asia region have not been determined. All three regions will open with group stage play among 16 teams. The three best teams from each group will advance to the Division I Super Finals. The fourth- and fifth-place teams in each group will compete in a play-in stage for two more spots in the Super Finals.

A Division 2 and Division 3 playoffs among group stage participants also will be contested to earn spots in Division 1, 2 or 3 for Pushka League Season 3. The prize pool for the Europe Division 1 Super Finals is $210,000, while Division 2 playoffs have a prize pool of $50,000 and Division 3 plays for $5,000. The prize pool for the Asia Division 1 Super Finals is $60,000, while the Super Finals in the Americas will have a prize pool of $40,000.

The prize pool for the relegation bracket of the Asia region is $15,000, and $10,000 for the Americas. A full roster of teams, open qualifier mechanics, and other details will be announced at a later date.