Left Menu
Development News Edition

We Play! Pushka League's second season to start in August

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 05-06-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 23:09 IST
We Play! Pushka League's second season to start in August
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

We Play! Esports announced Friday that its second season of the We Play! Pushka League will be divided into three global regions, with two of those regions starting play on Aug. 13. The Europe region will include the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Americas region will include North and South America, and the Asia region will include China and Southeast Asia.

Pushka League play in the Europe and Americas region will start Aug. 13 and is expected to be completed by Sept. 13. Start and finish dates for the Asia region have not been determined. All three regions will open with group stage play among 16 teams. The three best teams from each group will advance to the Division I Super Finals. The fourth- and fifth-place teams in each group will compete in a play-in stage for two more spots in the Super Finals.

A Division 2 and Division 3 playoffs among group stage participants also will be contested to earn spots in Division 1, 2 or 3 for Pushka League Season 3. The prize pool for the Europe Division 1 Super Finals is $210,000, while Division 2 playoffs have a prize pool of $50,000 and Division 3 plays for $5,000. The prize pool for the Asia Division 1 Super Finals is $60,000, while the Super Finals in the Americas will have a prize pool of $40,000.

The prize pool for the relegation bracket of the Asia region is $15,000, and $10,000 for the Americas. A full roster of teams, open qualifier mechanics, and other details will be announced at a later date.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to reduce number of troops in Germany -U.S. official

President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to cut the number of U.S. troops stationed in Germany, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.The move would reduce the U.S. troop presence in Germany by 9,500 troops from the 34,500 troops tha...

Peru is running out of oxygen for COVID-19 patients

Television. Sewing machine. Motorcycle. These are the things Edda Marchans children sold to keep their mother breathing.In the far stretch of northern Peru where the family lives, medicinal oxygen to treat the coronavirus has become a scarc...

Biden says 'much more work to be done' on economy after surprising jobs report

Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden on Friday criticized Republican President Donald Trump for prematurely celebrating a better-than-expected jobs report, saying the battered U.S. economy still faces an arduous rebuilding.Biden said ...

Pentagon orders remaining active-duty troops to leave DC area

The Pentagon will be sending back the remaining 900 active-duty troops who were sent to the Washington D.C. area to potentially respond to civil unrest, and they are expected to start heading back to their home bases, a U.S. official told R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020