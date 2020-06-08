Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republican Senator Mitt Romney joins anti-racism protests in DC

A day after US President Donald Trump withdrew the National Guard from the streets of Washington DC claiming to have the situation under control, Republican Senator and former presidential nominee Mitt Romney became one the few Republicans to publicly say "Black Lives Matter".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-06-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 13:27 IST
Republican Senator Mitt Romney joins anti-racism protests in DC
Mitt Romney during the anti-racism protest (Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

A day after US President Donald Trump withdrew the National Guard from the streets of Washington DC claiming to have the situation under control, Republican Senator and former presidential nominee Mitt Romney became one the few Republicans to publicly say "Black Lives Matter". On Sunday (local time), Romney wearing a mask marched along with thousands of protesters along Pennsylvania Avenue demanding justice for African-American George Floyd who died in Minneapolis nearly two weeks ago, The Washington Post reported.

Though it is unclear as to when did Romney joined the agitators or when he left the group, he was present when the marchers passed by the Trump International Hotel. At one point of the march, he like many other protesters posted a selfie on his Instagram handle with caption "Black Lives Matter". The death of Floyd on May 25 has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality, racism, and social injustice, as a video showing a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck after the latter had been arrested was widely circulated online on the next day.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

London's FTSE 100 falls as AstraZeneca drops on megamerger report

Londons FTSE 100 index fell on Monday as heavyweight AstraZeneca slipped after a report that it approached Gilead Sciences for a merger, while fears of a slower economic recovery on worries about surging corporate debt also dented sentiment...

Delay in issuing inter-state passes: Minister intervenes

After complaints from residents of Kasaragod district in Kerala employed in the city that they are not getting passes to travel daily, Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary directed the authorities to open three...

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks pause after recent run

World shares paused on Monday as investors turned cautious after a 42 surge since March, as economies continued to struggle with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Europes blue-chip stock index opened 0.5 lower after its best weekly g...

JP fields Kadadi, Gasti as candidates for RS polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday fielded Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti as its candidates for the June 19 Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka, ignoring the recommendations of the state BJP unit. The state unit had recommended the names ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020