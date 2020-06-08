Left Menu
Development News Edition

India to rebuild 56 schools destroyed in Nepal's 2015 earthquake

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:55 IST
India to rebuild 56 schools destroyed in Nepal's 2015 earthquake
India will reconstruct a total of 56 higher secondary schools in seven districts of Nepal as part of post-earthquake reconstruction in the Himalayan nation with a grant of 2.95 billion Nepali rupees. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Embassy in Nepal on Monday said it will rebuild 56 higher secondary schools -- replete with furniture and modern sustainable technology -- which were destroyed in the powerful earthquake that hit the country in 2015. These schools will be rebuilt as part of the Indian government's post-earthquake reconstruction works in Nepal with a grant of around Rs 184 crore (USD 24.4 million), the Indian embassy said in a statement.

Seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the Indian embassy and the Nepal Ministry of Education's Central Level Project Implementation Unit (CLPIU) to build the 56 higher secondary schools in Gorkha, Nuwakot, Dhading, Dolakha, Kavrepalanchowk, Ramechhap and Sindhupalchok districts. India's Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee will provide technical expertise in the reconstruction work.

The schools will be built following Nepal's earthquake-resilient reconstruction norms. The school infrastructure will consist of academic blocks, classrooms, furniture and sanitation facilities. "The Government of India remains committed to continue collaborating with the Government of Nepal and its agencies for socio-economic development of Nepal, including post-earthquake reconstruction projects," read the statement.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8 magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others, In 2016, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli allotted Nepali Rupees 82,135 crore (USD 6.8 billion) under a five-year plan to complete the reconstruction of all quake-hit academic institutions and health facilities within three years. Marking five since the disaster in April, the Nepal National Reconstruction Authority said out of the 7,553 schools that needed reconstruction only 5,598 have been completed fully or partially built.

About 2,015 (26 per cent) of the quake-damaged schools are yet to be reconstructed, the agency had said.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Aimmune says peanut allergy drug shows benefit after 2 years

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc said on Monday 80 of patients being treated with its drug Palforzia were successfully desensitized to peanut proteins after two years of daily dosing, sending its shares up 6. Palforzia, approved in late January and...

Russia fires anti-tank gun at oil well to put out blaze

Russia said on Monday it had successfully put out a fire at a Siberian oil well after officials called in the military to shoot anti-tank artillery shells at the wellhead from a distance in order to quell the flames. The well in Siberias Ir...

U.S. authorities seek to question UK's Prince Andrew over Epstein, source says

The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to question Britains Prince Andrew as part of its investigation into possible co-conspirators of deceased financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement official said.U...

Sweden records first week with no excess mortality since pandemic struck

Sweden last week recorded no excess mortality compared to the average of the past five years for the first time since COVID-19 struck a country whose death toll in the pandemic has eclipsed that of its neighbours, statistics showed on Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020