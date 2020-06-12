Left Menu
Development News Edition

Donald Trump to accept nomination for Presidential election in Jacksonville

US President Donald Trump will accept the Republican presidential nomination this year in Jacksonville, Florida.

ANI | Florida | Updated: 12-06-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 09:55 IST
Donald Trump to accept nomination for Presidential election in Jacksonville
US President Donald Trump (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump will accept the Republican presidential nomination this year in Jacksonville, Florida. "We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville," The CNN quoted Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel as saying.

"Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump's heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and an economic boom to the Sunshine State in just a few short months," McDaniel added. Trump will deliver his acceptance speech on August 27 in Jacksonville.

Interestingly, August 27 is the 60th anniversary of the brutal beating of black activists protesting segregation. The day came to be known as "Ax Handle Saturday" as nearly 200 white people had attacked the black protesters with ax handles and baseball bats, said the Florida Historial Society. "This is Trump country here. This is the single best city in America, in which to host the Republican National Convention, and for several reasons. It's a battleground county in a battleground state, in a city where you have unified Republican governance," Duval County Republican Chairman Dean Black was quoted as saying.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

'New simplified COVID-19 antibody test developed'

Scientists have developed a new simplified COVID-19 diagnostic test that can be ramped up to analyse thousands of blood samples at labs lacking the resources of commercial medical centres, an advance that may help scale up testing for the d...

Fortis Healthcare reports fall in hospital occupancy due to COVID-19 crisis

Fortis Healthcare has said that COVID-19 pandemic led its occupancy in hospital business falling to 29 per cent during April versus 66 per cent in the year-ago period, impacting significantly the revenues, profitability and cash flows. The ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Europe could face a surge of COVID-19 infections caused by mass protests over the last few days against racism after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in the United States, according to politicians, European ...

Seattle mayor says illegal for Trump to send military to clear protesters

The mayor of Seattle said on Thursday it would be unconstitutional and illegal for U.S. President Donald Trump to send military forces into the city to clear protesters occupying a neighborhood, as he has suggested. But Mayor Jenny Durkan, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020