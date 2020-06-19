Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Horse racing-Tiz the Law ready to shine as all eyes turn to Belmont

Tiz the Law aims to gallop to history as the 6-5 favourite in Saturday's 152nd Belmont Stakes, with the race usually last in the Triple Crown going first in a topsy-turvy time in the sports calendar. The New York race is going forward under strict social distancing procedures, with no spectators allowed, after the postponement of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes to Sept.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 22:50 IST
PREVIEW-Horse racing-Tiz the Law ready to shine as all eyes turn to Belmont
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Tiz the Law aims to gallop to history as the 6-5 favorite in Saturday's 152nd Belmont Stakes, with the race usually last in the Triple Crown going first in a topsy-turvy time in the sports calendar.

The New York race is going forward under strict social distancing procedures, with no spectators allowed, after the postponement of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes to Sept. 5 and Oct. 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If the pressure is getting to the New York-bred Tiz the Law, however, one can hardly tell.

"Anything you want him to do – he does it. He's so relaxed," owner Jack Knowlton told reporters this week. "(He is) laid back and is that way in his training and that way even in the races." The colt won his debut race by more than four lengths at Saratoga in August and clinched the Curlin Florida Derby in March.

Knowlton and trainer Barclay Tagg were also together in 2003 when their horse Funny Cide won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes but were denied Triple Crown glory at the Belmont. "I think if you beat him, you win," said Mark Casse, a Hall of Fame trainer for last year's Belmont winner Sir Winston and Tap It To Win, who is expected to contend this year at 6-1.

The Belmont, traditionally a 1-1/2-mile endurance test at the end of the Triple Crown, has been shortened to 1-1/8 mile, to accommodate three-year-old thoroughbreds in training. It's a change some trainers welcome - at least this year. "If the Belmont was a mile and a half Saturday, I doubt we would be in it," said Casse.

Andie Biancone, the assistant trainer and owner of 9-2 Sole Volante, said she was "kind of bummed, initially," by the change but has since come around. "The other day he went on a one-turn mile and he's just super versatile," Biancone told reporters. "I think it's going to be perfect for him."

Dr Post, widely considered to have the best shot at upsetting Tiz the Law at 5-1, will break out of the ninth post in the 10-horse field. "He's a horse that has probably benefited from the change in the traditional Triple Crown calendar because he didn't make his three-year-old debut until March 29th," said trainer Todd Pletcher. "Under traditional timings, he was not going to be ready for probably any of the Triple Crown races."

The Belmont Stakes is scheduled to start at 5:42 p.m. ET on Saturday.

TRENDING

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. sets up inquiry into racism after George Floyd death

The U.N. Human Rights Council on Friday condemned discriminatory and violent policing after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month and ordered a report on systemic racism against people of African descent. The 47-member-state f...

Guatemala replaces health minister and his three deputies - presidency

Guatemalas Health Minister Hugo Monroy and three deputies in his ministry have been replaced, the office of the president said on Friday and announced the names of their replacements.It was not immediately clear why Monroy and the three vic...

Poland says Putin falsifies history to weaken Western allies

The Polish government says that Russian President Vladimir Putin is manipulating World War II-era history in a way that whitewashes Soviet crimes and accuses him of doing it as part of an information war against the West. The statement Frid...

Navy won't reinstate coronavirus-hit carrier captain, puts admiral's promotion on hold

The U.S. Navy will not reinstate Captain Brett Crozier after finding fault with his response to the outbreak of the coronavirus aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt and is also putting an admirals promotion on hold, sources told R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020