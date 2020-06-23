Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Tom Petty family tells Trump not to use late rock's song; Golden Globes follow Oscars with COVID delay and more

"Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind," the late rocker's family said on Twitter late Saturday.

Tom Petty family tells Trump not to use late rock's song; Golden Globes follow Oscars with COVID delay and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Tom Petty family tells Trump not to use late rock star's songs for 'campaign of hate'

Tom Petty's family slammed President Donald Trump for using the late rock star's hit "I Won't Back Down" at his sparsely attended rally in Tulsa, sending the campaign a cease and desist warning. "Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind," the late rocker's family said on Twitter late Saturday.

Golden Globes follow Oscars with coronavirus delays to 2021 award shows

The Golden Globes on Monday postponed its 2021 ceremony for film and television, after a two-month delay to the Oscars, in Hollywood's latest awards calendar shuffle caused by the coronavirus epidemic. The Golden Globes ceremony, which kicks off Hollywood's awards season, will take place on Feb. 28 instead of its usual slot on the first Sunday in January, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which hands out the trophies, said in a statement.

Justin Bieber says sexual assault accusation 'factually impossible'

Singer Justin Bieber has denied an accusation he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014, producing receipts and other evidence he said made it "factually impossible" he was staying in the Texas hotel where the incident is alleged to have taken place. "There is no truth to this story," the Canadian pop star, 26, wrote in a lengthy series of Twitter posts on Sunday. He said he would be taking legal action.

Film, pop stars line up for global COVID-19 fundraising gig

International music and film stars will headline a globally televised and streamed fundraising concert on Saturday to help fight COVID-19 as part of a joint initiative by the advocacy group Global Citizen and the European Commission. The initiative, called "Global Goal: Unite For Our Future," is aiming to raise billions of dollars in private and public donations to help lessen the impact of the pandemic on marginalized communities.

